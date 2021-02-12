 Skip to main content
Restaurants sought to help feed needy families in Stafford
Beginning in mid-April, Stafford officials will be sending gift cards to about 3,500 county residents enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program as a result of a $782,000 block grant from the Virginia Department of Housing and Community Development.

The gift cards will be redeemable at Stafford restaurants that pre-registered as participants in the program.

“The initiative is another opportunity to support both Stafford County families and businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said John Holden, director of economic development.

Holden said the first round of $75 gift cards will be mailed about mid-April, followed by another $75 gift card mailing in June.

The effort to obtain online applications from participating restaurants is underway. Holden anticipates about $7,400 worth of gift cards will be purchased from each restaurant enrolled in the program. Holden said the gift card campaign will “inject working capital into our distressed local restaurants while supporting families in need.”

Up to 100 county restaurants can participate in the program by completing an online application at GoStaffordVA.com/Stafford-Cares by March 8.

The gift card effort, led by Stafford County’s Economic Development and Tourism and Social Services departments, falls under the county’s Stafford Cares program, a countywide initiative that includes a number of programs and projects to assist Stafford citizens and businesses recovering from the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

Stafford County logo

