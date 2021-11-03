Results mean a new majority for Spotsylvania School Board

Incumbent Berkeley School Board member Erin Grampp’s loss Tuesday to challenger April Gillespie could mean a new majority on the board that will question the school division’s budget requests and prioritize taxpayers in addition to students and staff.

Gillespie, who was endorsed by the Spotsylvania Republican Party and whose campaign received thousands of dollars in donations from prominent members of the party, garnered 64 percent of the vote to Grampp’s 34 percent, with all ballots counted except for those mailed and processed after Election Day.

Those ballots must have been postmarked Tuesday and can be received by the county registrar until noon on Friday.

According to unofficial results, Gillespie received the majority of votes in every precinct except for absentee ballots processed through Election Day.

On her campaign website, Gillespie states that she believes schools are the primary contributor to the county’s debt and that she will “effectively lower the schools’ budget, while still meeting the needs of students and staff.”

Gillespie had not responded by Wednesday afternoon to a request to comment on her win.

Grampp congratulated Gillespie in a post to her School Board Facebook page.