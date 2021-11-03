Results mean a new majority for Spotsylvania School Board

Incumbent Berkeley School Board member Erin Grampp’s loss Tuesday to challenger April Gillespie could mean a new majority on the board that will question the school division’s budget requests and prioritize taxpayers in addition to students and staff.
Gillespie, who was endorsed by the Spotsylvania Republican Party and whose campaign received thousands of dollars in donations from prominent members of the party, garnered 64 percent of the vote to Grampp’s 34 percent, with all ballots counted except for those mailed and processed after Election Day.
Those ballots must have been postmarked Tuesday and can be received by the county registrar until noon on Friday.
According to unofficial results, Gillespie received the majority of votes in every precinct except for absentee ballots processed through Election Day.
On her campaign website, Gillespie states that she believes schools are the primary contributor to the county’s debt and that she will “effectively lower the schools’ budget, while still meeting the needs of students and staff.”
Gillespie had not responded by Wednesday afternoon to a request to comment on her win.
Grampp congratulated Gillespie in a post to her School Board Facebook page.
“April worked very hard and I’m sure that work ethic will convey to superb representation on the board,” Grampp wrote. “I pray that this change gets the staff the support they need to help Spotsy students thrive. It’s all about our Spotsy students and they need all staff members to be treated fairly in order to thrive.”
Incumbent Lee Hill representative Lisa Phelps also won reelection Tuesday over a challenge from Army veteran and small business owner Rich Lieberman. During the campaign, Phelps’s supporters criticized Lieberman for unsavory comments he made as recently as January in a private Facebook group and Lieberman ran on removing political agenda from the School Board and prioritizing the interests of students.
According to unofficial results, Phelps received just under 54 percent of the vote and Lieberman received just under 45 percent. Phelps held the majority in all precincts except the Lee Hill precinct, which Lieberman won with just under 57 percent of the vote.
In an email response last month to questions from The Free Lance–Star, Phelps’s campaign said more of her constituents are taxpayers than are school division staff or parents of students.
During her previous term, Phelps has often questioned school budget increases and resisted asking the county Board of Supervisors for new funding, as have sitting School Board members Kirk Twigg of the Livingston District and Rabih Abuismail, the Courtland representative.
Supporters of both Phelps and Gillespie have been vocal and sometimes disruptive in their opposition to virtual school, mask mandates and critical race theory at school board meetings in the past year.
Results for the Battlefield District School Board race were the closest of the three.
Small business owner Nicole Cole won by about 3 percentage points over sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer Lawrence DiBella in the race to fill the seat vacated by Baron Braswell, who sought election to the Board of Supervisors this year.
DiBella had a lead over Cole earlier on Tuesday night, but it shrank away as absentee and early votes were counted.
Cole earned 76 percent of mailed absentee votes processed by Election Day and 50.3 percent of in-person early votes. She also won Fairview and Brents Mill precincts—though she was ahead in Brents Mill by just six votes, according to unofficial results.
In an interview Wednesday, Cole called her win “bittersweet,” given the losses of Grampp and Lieberman.
“It changes the balance of the board and creates a lot of uncertainty as to what we can do for the schools,” she said.
Cole said she hopes to have discussions with the new majority about what exactly a platform of reducing spending will mean for the schools.
“Where do you see reductions can be made and things still operate in a positive way for school system?” she said. “How can we work with you to convince your party to support you in actually funding the schools and making them better?”
