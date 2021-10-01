Retired chief historian with park service in Fredericksburg helped bring changes to mission, message

He gave the example of a program focused on three historically black churches in downtown Fredericksburg that people might not realize played an important role in the war and society.

“Two-thirds of the way through it, an older gentleman called me over and asked quietly if we were going to get in trouble for doing the program,” said Hennessy. “I was astonished because not only did he not know that we do programs focusing on slavery, but he thought we weren’t allowed to.

“That was a revelation to me,” he continued, “that for this large group that links local battlefields so closely with Confederate heritage, that the chasm and lack of trust was so profound. It’s not one that will go away soon, so all we can do is the right thing over and over again.”

One gradual change has been telling not just the stories of those who fought, but all those affected by the battles and war, from enslaved people to local civilians.

Hennessy said he believes it’s also important to explain how the local battles fit into the arc of our national story.