Retired engineer from the Philippines keeps mind and body sharp with martial arts

“I now teach one or two students at a time, here in my backyard,” he said. “Most of my students are retired officers of some type, one a retired police captain, another a U.S. Army vet, still another a retired air marshal.”

He keeps teaching and writing because he likes to pass along what he’s learned, and because he’s been lonely since his wife died of cancer a few years ago. He also enjoys the company.

His students call him “Po,” an honorific for an older person in the Philippines, and he doesn’t just see them as students.

“I treat them as friends, and look forward to them coming to learn,” he said.

He’s taught some students for a long time—one woman has been with him since 2000.

Mariñas said he had a group of air marshals come to learn to use extendable batons, and a police captain who wanted to learn disarming techniques—all skills in his martial arts wheelhouse.

“We have fun, as I will challenge them at times, telling them that if they stick four knives in a row, I’ll treat them to coffee,” he said laughing. “Then they come back at me and ask if two hits will get them half a cup.”