Retired law-enforcement agent Lisa Wright still teaching the ABCs of alcohol safety

As Perry pleaded her case to local and state police, she said she was written off as “a grieving mother [who] wants to blame somebody.” Even worse, she was taunted—someone put beheaded stuffed animals on her car and beer bottles on her daughter’s grave.

“My mother feared for my safety,” said Perry, whose family has since moved from Spotsylvania. “Nobody listened to me until Lisa.”

Wright and other ABC agents investigated and convinced authorities to convene a special grand jury session in Perry’s case—and with another, two months later, that also involved teenagers and resulted in four fatalities. Those responsible were tried and convicted, and Perry got the resolution she needed.

“I don’t think in these situations you can ever bring closure. It’s always going to be there for the very reason that you’ve lost a child,” Perry said. “But knowing something wasn’t right and not getting any help was a big burden. Being able to get it resolved has given us the opportunity to move forward.”

Wright has held on to that passion throughout her law-enforcement career, which included being an officer with the Fredericksburg Police Department, a detective in the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office and a special agent with the Virginia Department of Alcohol Beverage Control.