Retired law-enforcement agent Lisa Wright still teaching the ABCs of alcohol safety

It’s been 18 years, but the woman who lost a teenage daughter in an accident— after alcohol had been provided to underage drinkers—hasn’t forgotten the agent who fought for justice for her.
That Alcoholic Beverage Control agent was Lisa Wright, and even though she retired, twice, from a law-enforcement career in the Fredericksburg area that spanned more than 30 years, she’s still doing everything she can to make sure alcohol is served, and consumed, safely.
Wright is a consultant who teaches waitresses, bartenders and business owners about regulations involved with serving drinks—and how to cut people off before they’ve had too many. The Spotsylvania County resident also developed her own class on the subject, which has been approved by the state.
But to Norma Perry, the mother whose 18-year-old daughter, Ashley, died in a fiery crash in January 2002, Wright has become part of the family. Perry struggled in the months after the accident, not only with her grief, but also with the burden of righting the wrongs she believed had taken place.
Within hours of the wreck, Perry heard rumors that alcohol had been provided to Ashley and other teenagers, that those involved were trying to cover their tracks and that the drunken driver whose vehicle crossed into Ashley’s lane and plowed into her car head-on had switched seats with a passenger to avoid prosecution.
As Perry pleaded her case to local and state police, she said she was written off as “a grieving mother [who] wants to blame somebody.” Even worse, she was taunted—someone put beheaded stuffed animals on her car and beer bottles on her daughter’s grave.
“My mother feared for my safety,” said Perry, whose family has since moved from Spotsylvania. “Nobody listened to me until Lisa.”
Wright and other ABC agents investigated and convinced authorities to convene a special grand jury session in Perry’s case—and with another, two months later, that also involved teenagers and resulted in four fatalities. Those responsible were tried and convicted, and Perry got the resolution she needed.
“I don’t think in these situations you can ever bring closure. It’s always going to be there for the very reason that you’ve lost a child,” Perry said. “But knowing something wasn’t right and not getting any help was a big burden. Being able to get it resolved has given us the opportunity to move forward.”
Wright has held on to that passion throughout her law-enforcement career, which included being an officer with the Fredericksburg Police Department, a detective in the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office and a special agent with the Virginia Department of Alcohol Beverage Control.
She’s retired from all those positions and runs her own company, ABC Tipster, but she’s remained in close contact with people impacted by underage drinking or drunken driving.
“Some of the parents are like family to this day,” Wright said. “I could not bring their child back, I could only help them find closure and send a message that such behavior would not be tolerated by our system.”
‘SHE’S DOWN TO EARTH’
Wright, 59, is still sending that message as a consultant who’s kept up with ABC laws, including changes brought on recently by the pandemic, such as restaurants being allowed to sell drinks to go.
“To pull up to your favorite Mexican restaurant and get a margarita to go was just unheard of,” Wright said.
While she’s glad that ABC officials adjusted regulations in an attempt to help struggling businesses make ends meet, she wants to be sure those who continue serving drinks are doing so safely. The state recommends, but doesn’t require, alcohol servers to be certified, and Wright has continued to share the message of safe, responsible consumption, one establishment at a time.
Samantha Fredo, general manager of Cowboy Jack’s in Fredericksburg, has heard Wright’s message, loud and clear. Over the years, she’s taken the universal class on alcohol safety, Training for Intervention Procedures, better known as TIPS.
Fredo believes Wright’s version, named Last Call, is more relevant. She includes information on state regulations—and the liability faced by both a server and the establishment if someone leaves intoxicated—but she also draws from her years of experience as an agent and officer.
“I feel like she’s down to earth, she’s very relatable and she’s approachable,” Fredo said, recalling other classes taken with “rigid” police officers who literally gave their presentation by the book. “She makes it a lot easier for people. They don’t feel timid or embarrassed or stupid if they ask a question.”
Janette Evans, owner of Mattaponi Winery in Spotsylvania, said she learned much more than just how to check a person’s age on a driver’s license. Wright discussed everything from the impact of alcohol content and how that differs between men and women to how to scrutinize driver’s licenses to see if they’re fake or expired.
DIVERSE BACKGROUND
Perhaps Wright is such a good teacher because she’s spent so much of her life as a student, being trained in everything from physical therapy and Olympic fitness to personal protection and use of an expandable baton.
Before she became a police officer, she taught in Stafford County, as well as in Hawaii; she’s worked as a private investigator and instructor for the Drug Enforcement Administration; she’s certified as an instructor with the State Police and as a Spanish teacher and a Realtor.
While she focused on underage drinking as an ABC agent, she also investigated cases as diverse as those involving moonshiners. She retired from the agency in 2012 to become a captain in the Spotsylvania Sheriff’s Office, then left there four years later to spend more time with her mother, who died in 2018.
She missed law enforcement so much, she returned to Spotsylvania part-time as a detective investigating financial crimes and fraud.
“I don’t regret any of those decisions,” she said. “Both positions were rewarding and enjoyable” and law enforcement “is a difficult profession to walk away from and not return.”
She’s focused on her ABC Tipster business after retiring for good from police work, and it keeps her on the periphery of law enforcement. Over the years, she’s investigated a lot of drugs that were in the spotlight and has come to believe that alcohol will always be abused by adults and underage drinkers because it’s easily accessible and affordable.
At the same time, the number of breweries and wineries has increased in the region, and Wright hopes to help them sell their wares safely while adhering to ABC rules and regulations.
She believes the efforts are worth it “if we save one life by making people aware of the training and sometimes just simply the reminder that the sale/service of alcohol in Virginia is not only a privilege, but also a huge responsibility.”
