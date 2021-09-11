Retired Marine officer and author fears Americans have lost post-9/11 spirit

“Through it was just a piece of cloth, what it stood for that morning is something none of us will ever forget,” Pantaleo wrote in his book, “Four Days at the Pentagon,” which was published in the fall of 2011. “Seeing that flag, positioned as it was, lifted our spirits, renewed our energy and served as an example of our country’s resilience and fighting spirit.”

Pantaleo carried the recovered Marine Corps flag to Henderson Hall in Arlington, where he presented it to Gen. Michael Williams, then the assistant commandant of the Marine Corps. The image of Pantaleo and other rescue workers stoically carrying the flag through the Arlington rubble landed on page one of the Washington Post the following morning.

Ten years later, Pantaleo published his experiences on 9/11 and the days that followed in a 100-page book, and then traveled the world to tell his story at speaking engagements. After three whirlwind years that took him across four continents, he finally decided it was time to move on.

“It got to be a little too much,” said Pantaleo. “I didn’t care for the self-promotion and the constant travel.”