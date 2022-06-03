Retired Marines take 'The Long Road' in honor of service members

Two Marines who served on active duty for a combined 56 years—and continue to travel the world to bring home remains of missing service members—will undertake a different mission, starting Monday.

Justin “JD” LeHew and Coleman “Rocky” Kinzer are both retired Marine Corps master sergeants who are hitting “The Long Road,” a cross-country journey that will span 3,365 miles across 12 states. The two are hiking from one coast to another to raise money for efforts to recover the remains of those missing and killed in action.

LeHew, 52, is the CEO of History Flight, a nonprofit based in Fredericksburg that has brought home the remains of more than 130 missing service members since 2003. Kinzer, 44, lives in Kailua, Hawaii, but serves as assistant operations manager and team leader for History Flight missions.

History Flight and the cross-country walk espouse the motto of both the Corps and the two decorated combat veterans.

“It is truly semper fidelis in action, always faithful,” LeHew said in a 2020 story in The Free Lance–Star.

The cross-country journey also will bring support to Gold Star families who have lost a loved one in military service, and highlight other charitable causes, according to a press release.

The two chose to travel along U.S. Route 20 for a number of reasons. It’s America’s longest road, and it highlights “the long journey home that over 81,000 missing U.S. service members have been trying to make since World War II,” said the press release. It also represents America’s longest wars in Afghanistan and Iraq and the men and women who fought there.

“Highway 20 is our tribute to all those who served and sacrificed so much in the service of this nation, both past and present,” according to a press release.

The route begins at the USS Constitution Museum in Boston Harbor to honor the country’s naval traditions and Marine service. The two Marines are carrying rucksacks to “represent the heavy burden carried by generations of warriors who have served since 1775” and as a reminder “that we will never surrender and never leave a fallen comrade behind,” according to a press release.

LeHew and Kinzer chose to take on the challenge together, rather than individually, to reinforce the military buddy system as well as the principle that “You are not in this alone.” As he hiked around Fredericksburg-area military parks to prepare for the trip, LeHew responded to questions about how others can help.

He wrote that they’re relying on crowdsourcing and the general goodness of humanity to show that “people can indeed come together from all walks of life for a common greater good. Actually, [it’s] a pretty cool concept when you think about it.”

The retired Marines will chronicle their journey at The Long Road Facebook Group.

Donations to support their journey and History Flight’s mission can be made through PayPal or sent to History Flight/Team Long Road, 317 William St., Suite 1, Fredericksburg, VA 22401.

