Retired Spotsylvania Judge William Ledbetter dies at age 79

Fredericksburg-area attorney Scott Pugh was a young law clerk at the Supreme Court of Virginia in Richmond in the 1970s when he first heard of William H. Ledbetter Jr.

He got to know him well after applying and being accepted in 1977 at the Fredericksburg law firm of Whittacar, Sokol & Ledbetter. Ledbetter, who went on to serve as a judge for more than three decades, made a favorable first impression on the young attorney that never changed.

"There's nothing bad you could say about Bill Ledbetter," Pugh said this week. "There weren't any better judges and there certainly weren't any better human beings."

Ledbetter died Tuesday in Cumming, Ga., following an extended bout with pulmonary fibrosis. He was 79.

He and his wife, Susan B. Ledbetter, moved to Georgia in the summer of 2018 to be with his stepson, Glenn Graham, and his family. Graham was seven when his mother married Ledbetter and insisted on helping to care for his parents as their health began to falter.

A native of Stedman, N.C., Ledbetter graduated first in his class at the University of Richmond School of Law and got his master's degree at Yale Law School. He taught law school at the University of South Carolina before setting up a practice in the Fredericksburg area in the early 1970s.

