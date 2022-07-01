Revenue from city plastic bag tax could top $40K

A look at four months of city tax revenue shows Fredericksburg’s disposable plastic bag tax is bringing in more money than expected.

On Tuesday, budget analyst Donna Leahy told Fredericksburg’s City Council that officials originally expected to receive about $24,000 this year from its 5 cent tax that went into effect Jan. 1, but the revenue from January through April has already topped $30,000. Leahy said she expects even more revenue will flow in for the remainder of the year.

“It’s possible we might receive about $11,000 more, possibly for a total of $41,000,” Leahy said.

April brought in $15,358 in revenue from the city’s plastic bag tax, way up from the $4,044 collected in March. February brought in the lowest amount, at $3,681, while January, the first month the new tax was in effect, netted $7,300.

In September 2021, City Council passed an ordinance that imposed a 5 cent tax on each disposable, single-use plastic bag provided to consumers at grocery, convenience and drug stores. Exempt from the tax were plastic bags used to wrap frozen foods and dry cleaned items, or bags used for garbage, pet or yard waste.

Leahy said the new tax that began Jan. 1 was created to reduce the use of plastic bags. She also said state law requires revenue collected through the tax be used for environmental cleanup, educational programs to reduce environmental waste, mitigating pollution and litter, or providing reusable bags to participants in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children.

By a unanimous vote of 7–0 Tuesday, council members decided to obligate some of the gathered revenue by approving $2,761 from the fund to go toward part-time salaries and benefits for employees who participated in park cleanup operations, with another $5,717 used to purchase reusable bags for SNAP and WIC program participants.

Leahy said the remaining funds not appropriated this year will carry over to subsequent years. She also said other areas of environmental concern will also be tackled in future city expenditures.

“We’re intending to fund these programs that we have mentioned already in the resolution as well as other community efforts to reduce litter and pollution, including educational programs that will reduce waste and help clean up the environment,” Leahy said.

When the nickel-per-bag tax first went into effect Jan. 1, it was intended to be applied to certain merchants in the 22401 ZIP code only, but the idea to collect 5 cents per plastic bag also trickled into some businesses outside city limits that were told by their respective corporate offices to start collecting the Fredericksburg tax.

During the mix-up, Stafford’s Commissioner of the Revenue Scott Mayausky said chains like Dollar General and Giant in southern Stafford County were charging the tax, but were sent notifications to stop collecting the tax. In Spotsylvania County, shoppers reported being taxed 5 cents for plastic shopping bags at Marshall’s in Cosner’s Corner, the Southpoint Walmart, CVS, Walgreens and other stores.

On Tuesday, Councilwoman Kerry Devine cited those initial miscommunications that led to the tax being collected in two of the city’s neighboring counties.

“Are we sure this is all our money?” Devine asked. “Because we had that before where the state said oops, ‘never mind,’ and pulled it back.”

Leahy told City Council that the revenue comes to the city two months in arrears, which will allow city staff adequate time to closely examine the revenue figures before the funds are officially obligated for city use.

“We’re not spending the money before we receive it,” Leahy said.

Until Jan. 1, 2023, city retailers collecting the 5 cent tax are retaining 2 cents for every plastic bag taxed, but at the end of that period, the amount drops to 1 cent per bag. Devine said she hopes the tax will one day diminish even further.

“I hope we peter out from collecting it, because my hope is that people will get the message and remember to use their reusable bags,” Devine said.

Councilman Jason Graham said the farmers market at Hurkamp Park downtown offers free reusable bags at no cost.

“So I encourage everyone who needs a reusable bag, or a second or a third reusable bag, to go check that out because they are there and they are available and they’re free,” Graham said.

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

