Nearly one month after the shooting death of Antione Fox, the Fredericksburg Police Department announced that the reward is being doubled to $10,000 for information that leads to the arrest of the killer.

The increased tip reward is an effort to “bring justice to Antione and closure to his family,” city police spokeswoman Sarah Morris said in a Friday news release.

The deadly shooting happened June 10.

About 3:30 that morning, police received reports of an unconscious male in the 1700 block of Lafayette Boulevard. Police responded and found the 19-year old Fox, who had been shot several times. He died at the scene.

According to court records, police have at least one suspect in the slaying, but apparently more evidence is needed to make an arrest. An affidavit for a search warrant states that several anonymous tips have been made naming the same suspect, and a witness’ description of the shooter matches that of the suspect, who is named in court records.

The affidavit states that Fox and the suspect were affiliated with rival groups in the city. Court records also state that the suspect and his associates have posted rap videos online in which they display firearms and make threats toward Fox and others.

At the scene, police found several vehicles damaged by gunfire as well as several cartridge casings.

Anyone with information is asked to call city police at 540/373-3122. Anonymous tips can be made by sending a text to “847-411” and texting “FPDtip” followed by the tip.