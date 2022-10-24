 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Rezoning for development back on Spotsylvania agenda

The Spotsylvania Board of Supervisors had to postpone a public hearing earlier this month on a proposed development with 770 homes, townhouses and apartments.

The proposal is back on the agenda for Tuesday’s meeting, which starts at 6 p.m. Public hearings are held during the later portion of meetings.

The proposed development, Village at Crossroads Station, would be built on the southwestern corner of the intersection of U.S. 17 and Thornton Rolling Road, adjacent to the industrial park that includes the Virginia Railway Express station.

The Denali Capital Group LLC and Tricord Inc. are the applicants seeking rezoning for eight parcels, totaling 115 acres, from rural industrial and commercial to residential townhouse, residential mixed-use and mixed-use low, according to the county staff report for the public hearing. The proposal includes “an affordable housing option.”

County staff and the Planning Commission, which held a public hearing in June, have recommended that the board deny the proposed project for several reasons, including transportation planning and impacts on commercial or office development.

