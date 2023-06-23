A local developer wants to rezone 58.5 acres along Smith Station Road in Spotsylvania County to build a 99-home neighborhood.

Tricord is asking the county to rezone the property from residential-1 to planned development housing-2 so it can build more houses for the planned Smith Station Crossing neighborhood, according to a summary of the plans prepared by the developer as part of a virtual town meeting.

The virtual town meeting comprises a website (smithstationcrossing.com) with details on the proposed development and other information regarding the rezoning request. The site also allows residents to leave comments and questions on the proposal.

The virtual town hall will run through July 16.

Current zoning for the site — on the east side of Smith Station Road, just south of the Holleybrooke subdivision and in the county’s primary development boundary — allows for 39 single-family detached homes.

The rezoning would allow for 99 homes, which amount to 1.73 per acre, according to Tricord, “much lower than the 4 homes per acre permitted” in the primary development boundary.

The developer says its plans call for 37.37 acres of open space, doubling the required 30%, along with a trail system and dog park.

Primary access to the neighborhood would be on Smith Station Road, which the developer says “has been neglected for far too long and needs to be improved.” Tricord is offering to give $1 million toward "badly needed road improvements in exchange for increasing the number of homes that can be built on their property.”

The developer also is offering $19,725 for impacts to fire and rescue services and $120,000 to county schools if the rezoning is approved.

The developer also is offering to dedicate right of way along Smith Station Road and add left- and right-turn lanes.

Tricord says if the rezoning is denied, the developer will build the allowed 39 homes, but without the $1 million proffer.