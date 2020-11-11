 Skip to main content
Richardsons went into the wild blue yonder
Doug Richardson doesn’t know how it happened, but three brothers—the sons of James “Sox” Richardson Jr., who owned a well-known cab business in downtown Fredericksburg across from the train station—went off into the wild blue yonder and joined the Air Force.

He can’t say why they picked that particular branch “but I am sure that all of us were proud to serve God and our country.”

He was even prouder when the next generation followed in his footsteps. His daughter, Kimber Richardson Gipson, also climbed high into the sun as a member of the Air Force.

+3 
Richardson, Franklin C.

Franklin C. Richardson

Air Force, 4 years
+3 
Richardson, Douglas C.

Douglas C. Richardson

Air Force, 4 years
+3 
Richardson, James Angelo III

James Angelo Richardson III

Air Force, 4 years
+3 
Gipson, Kimber Richardson

Kimber Richardson Gipson

Air Force, 4 years
