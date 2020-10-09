Richmond Fed president tells Fredericksburg chamber members there's hope for small businesses

To kick off his presentation, Barkin did a quick review of statistics on unemployment, which still tops 10 percent in some states. He mentioned tough job losses in the personal services sector as well as the difficulty of trying to forecast jobs coming back in an economy beset by drastic regional differences and a pandemic that has everyone from business owners to consumers unsure of what’s coming next.

He said there has been a sharp increase of personal savings during the pandemic, partly because those who still had jobs stayed at home and wouldn’t or couldn’t spend the way they could pre-COVID.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Barkin said he was concerned about what he called a growing number of mismatches in the work force. Some sectors, like manufacturing and health care, desperately need but are unable to find qualified workers in a time when many are unemployed but they are without the skills needed for those jobs.

“We have a lot of businesses struggling to find workers at a time when unemployment is at a very high level,” said Barkin, noting that the Federal Reserve has a strong research arm and has done a lot of work to foster worker retraining through community colleges and other institutions. Another problem, he said, is unemployed workers frozen by not knowing when and if their jobs will come back.