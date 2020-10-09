Richmond Fed president tells Fredericksburg chamber members there's hope for small businesses

If drug companies can provide an effective COVID-19 vaccine and the public continues to use proven techniques to decrease the spread of the virus, small-business owners should have hope for the future.
That was the message Friday morning from Tom Barkin, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, during a Zoom call with members of the Fredericksburg Regional Chamber of Commerce.
For an hour, Barkin shared his thoughts with dozens of chamber members on topics ranging from how long it will take to get unemployment back to normal levels to the future for sectors like commercial real estate.
It was just before signing off on the virtual presentation on “The Resiliency of the Economy” that Barkin was asked just how hopeful small business owners should be about the fate of their businesses.
“To me, it all starts on the public health side,” said Barkin, “and I’m hopeful. Six months ago, we didn’t know how the virus starts or spreads, but we’re in a place now where we know how to keep it in some sort of control.”
He said that means that folks are doing things like using masks and following guidelines from public health officials, and not going to crowded places like big sporting events. But he also made it clear that a major resurgence of the virus could upend any gains.
To kick off his presentation, Barkin did a quick review of statistics on unemployment, which still tops 10 percent in some states. He mentioned tough job losses in the personal services sector as well as the difficulty of trying to forecast jobs coming back in an economy beset by drastic regional differences and a pandemic that has everyone from business owners to consumers unsure of what’s coming next.
He said there has been a sharp increase of personal savings during the pandemic, partly because those who still had jobs stayed at home and wouldn’t or couldn’t spend the way they could pre-COVID.
Barkin said he was concerned about what he called a growing number of mismatches in the work force. Some sectors, like manufacturing and health care, desperately need but are unable to find qualified workers in a time when many are unemployed but they are without the skills needed for those jobs.
“We have a lot of businesses struggling to find workers at a time when unemployment is at a very high level,” said Barkin, noting that the Federal Reserve has a strong research arm and has done a lot of work to foster worker retraining through community colleges and other institutions. Another problem, he said, is unemployed workers frozen by not knowing when and if their jobs will come back.
He noted that commercial real estate may be one of the business sectors that could face challenges.
“If you have a retail center with a Walmart of a Home Depot, it’s probably not going to be as challenged,” he said. “If you have a mall, it probably is. This [pandemic] has been an accelerant to what was already happening—the move to online retail shopping—covering what might have taken many years in just this one.”
By the same token, he noted that changes in consumer preferences during the pandemic may affect how business is conducted.
Barkin referenced the way many people have used telemedicine and wondered why consumers would go to a doctor’s office in person for certain maladies in the future. And he said many workers and businesses have had come around to the notion of people working from home.
During his comments, Barkin repeatedly noted that the success of the business sector is still linked to public health.
“We’re going to be able to put this public health situation behind us,” he said, referring to a potential vaccine and virus control measures.
How quickly that happens, he added, will largely determine the state of the economy.
