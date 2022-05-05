Richmond man killed at Stafford construction site

A young Richmond man was killed Wednesday afternoon in a construction site incident near the Amazon distribution center on Centreport Parkway in Stafford County.

Sheriff’s Major Shawn Kimmitz said Brody Beverly, 23, sustained fatal injuries shortly before 4 p.m., when his small utility vehicle was backed over and heavily damaged by an oversized, off-road dump truck working on the site.

Andrew Castellano of Richmond said Beverly was his daughter Allison’s boyfriend for the last year and a half, and the two were “attached at the hip.” He said Beverly, an Eagle Scout, would have celebrated his 24th birthday Thursday.

“Our daughter was expecting him back and he never showed up, so we started making phone calls,” said Castellano. “His life was cut short. He was on a good path.”

Castellano said Beverly received his engineering degree in 2020 from Norfolk’s Old Dominion University and had only been with Geo-Technologies for about two months serving as a soil engineer. He said Beverly loved his work so much, he sent regular videos of earth-moving operations to the family.

“Watching your daughter’s heart break is pretty heartbreaking,” Castellano said. “We’re shocked and there’s anger, because how does a dump truck roll over a UTV?”

“We’re deeply saddened to learn of this tragic incident and extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Amazon spokesperson Brandon Baribeau stated in an email. “While the site is currently under the control of a general contractor, with no Amazon employees present, we’re working with them to understand the circumstances of the incident.”

The incident remains under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.

“Hopefully this gets investigated thoroughly,” Castellano said. “It was a very senseless tragedy.”

James Scott Baron: 540/374-5438 jbaron@freelancestar.com

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.