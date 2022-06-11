Ride sharing, hit hard by the pandemic, starting to regain favor among commuters

As with everything transportation during the pandemic, commuter traffic plummeted. That meant carpools and vanpools were no longer in demand.

Those who carpool typically do so with co-workers, friends or through slugging, where anonymous commuters meet at area parking lots to catch a ride to work and back.

Vanpools took it on the chin, too, with many of those companies simply fading away. The vanpools that continued operating during the pandemic carried only a few riders, and only sporadically.

With the pandemic restrictions all but gone and a push to get workers back to offices, commuter traffic has steadily increased so far this year. With that increase has come more interest in carpools and vanpools, according to a recent update by the George Washington Regional Commission.

According to the update there was a 185% increase in new applicants for GWRideconnect, a program that helps commuters find options to driving alone. The update also showed a 235% increase in requests for carpool matches for the third quarter of fiscal year 2022 (January–March) compared to the same period in the prior fiscal year.

“It’s a huge increase over COVID levels,” Kate Gibson, GWRC’s deputy director, said in an interview. GWRC manages GWRideconnct. She added that higher gas prices also seem to be playing a role in the growing interest in carpool and vanpool options.

Despite the increases in those commuter options, Gibson said they “aren’t where we want them.”

The climb back toward pre-pandemic numbers is a steep one, according to recent Vanpool Alliance data. Vanpool operators that join the Vanpool Alliance program report data that is passed on to the National Transit Database. Those vanpools earn federal funding through the program, as do GWRC, the Potomac and Rappahannock Transportation Commission and Northern Virginia Transportation Commission.

In an email, Gibson said that in February 2020 “GWRC Vanpool Alliance vanpools recorded 11,036 one-way commute trips and 69,497 one-way passenger trips, with an average of 6.3 passengers per trip.”

In April 2022, the 192 vanpools enrolled with the alliance program “recorded 5,858 one-way commute trips and 28,161 one-way passenger trips, with an average of 4.8 passengers per trip,” according to Gibson.

A just-completed GWRideconnect count showed the region lost one third of its vanpools from pre-pandemic figures.

In March 2020, there were 376 vanpools enrolled with GWRideconnect, according to Gibson. Now there are 249, operated by 48 vanpool companies, ranging in size from one van to the largest company, which operates 49 vans.

After a two-year pause on that service, Gibson said it’s “amazing” that many vanpools are still operating.

Dani Stone started Stafford County-based DS Vanpool in 2012. Before the pandemic hit, she had built up the fleet to 12 vans. Though she worked as a nurse, Stone used to commute in a vanpool and started her own vanpool service because it helps ease traffic and is a good business model.

The pandemic battered that business model, whittling her fleet down to a pair of active vans.

Since she and her husband both had jobs, invested and live frugally, they were okay during the pandemic. But Stone said she was struggling to keep the vanpool business “afloat.”

Things started picking up about four to five months ago, she said.

“We are slowly getting back on track,” said Stone, who quit her nursing job when the pandemic restrictions started to ease so she could devote her time to the vanpool business.

The fleet is now up to six operating vans, Stone said, adding that commuter schedules have changed, making it “trickier to coordinate.”

While things have improved, Stone said “we are nowhere near the number of customers we used to have, but we are slowly and steadily getting there, hopefully.”

Gibson, with GWRC, understands the commuter numbers likely will not return to pre-pandemic numbers, and one key reason is the growth in telework. She noted that GWRideconnect also promotes telework, among other commuter options.

Teleworking grew during COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions, and a sizeable portion of workers prefer to continue working, at least part-time, from home.

Gibson said the telework impact “changed the model” for commuting, adding that GWRideconnect is adjusting to those changes.

To that end, GWRideconnect is trying to make it more convenient for commuters to find carpools and vanpools with an app (commuteva.app), introduced with a soft launch in March.

Although there are fewer vanpools, they still reduce traffic, Gibson pointed out.

Vanpool Alliance vanpools helped reduced vehicle miles traveled in the region by 2,795,450 in February 2020, according to data from the alliance. In April, alliance vanpools helped reduce vehicle miles traveled by 1,078,730.

“Even though this represents a 61% reduction from pre-pandemic levels, GWRC Vanpool Alliance vanpools are still reducing over 1 million vehicle miles each month on the I–95 corridor!” Gibson said in an email.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.