Ripples from George Floyd's death brought protests, change to Fredericksburg area

There have also been pushes to remove monuments in Orange and Essex counties in the past year. The Culpeper Town Council voted in February to change the name of Lake Pelham because it honors a Confederate officer.

The Tappahannock Town Council has a vote scheduled on the Essex monument for June 8, but there has been no notable movement in Orange.

“In that regard, we were kind of a leader in the region,” Fortune said of Caroline removing its monument. “I’m really proud of the community in that regard.”

STILL BUILDING BRIDGES

Holland said it’s been encouraging to see several grassroots organizations such as #Enough! and #Undivided Fredericksburg sprout in the past year to encourage change and to gain better understanding of different cultures. He said that for every negative interaction he has with people in the county, he receives positive reinforcement.

Holland and others have felt empowered by the relationship a coalition in the area has started with Rappahannock Regional Jail officials to monitor conditions inside the facility.

Eunice Haigler, a Black historian and activist who lives in southern Stafford, said she’s noticed an improvement in race relations since Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests.