Ripples from George Floyd's death brought protests, change to Fredericksburg area

Wesley Burton could feel the tension building in the Fredericksburg area a year ago.
Everyone was shuttered in their homes for more than two months as the COVID-19 pandemic had the world on pause.
There was apprehension over emerging details of the killing of unarmed Black man Ahmaud Arbery by white men in Georgia in February.
On March 13, Breonna Taylor was shot to death by police officers in Louisville.
Then in late May, the world witnessed the murder of George Floyd by Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin.
Burton said it was “inevitable” that civil unrest would come to Fredericksburg, as young city residents and those in surrounding counties were troubled by what they were witnessing.
“I was disgusted,” said Burton, a Stafford County resident and a rising junior at Virginia Wesleyan University. “The events that transpired after that were some of the most important moments of my life.”
What happened was a movement rarely, if ever, seen in the Fredericksburg area. Thousands of people took to the streets throughout the region to protest injustice.
Civic and government leaders in the area said there have been notable changes made since Floyd’s death and the protest movement.
In the past year, the General Assembly passed a bill introduced by Del. Josh Cole to change Jefferson Davis Highway to Emancipation Highway as Confederate symbols and monuments have come under intense scrutiny.
Fredericksburg officials have advanced a racial equity initiative.
The Spotsylvania County Board of Supervisors introduced a proclamation that it “commits to addressing and working to eliminate intolerance and discrimination in the community.” The School Board also voted to rename Robert E. Lee Elementary School, revoking the honor given to the Confederate general in the 1950s.
The Stafford County Board of Supervisors established the Diversity Advisory Coalition and a prominent Confederate flag that was once visible from Interstate 95 in the county has been removed.
The Caroline County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously to remove a Confederate monument that had stood on the courthouse lawn for 114 years. King George County officials are discussing a Confederate monument at their courthouse.
“I applaud all the grassroots organizations because that’s how attention was gained,” said Anthony Foote, president of Black Lives Matter FXBG. “Without them, policies wouldn’t have been drafted.”
Still, those who have been at the forefront of influencing change said the effort must continue.
They were disheartened by the shooting of Isiah Brown, an unarmed 32 year-old Black man who spent more than a month in Mary Washington Hospital after a Spotsylvania County deputy fired multiple bullets into his body after apparently mistaking Brown’s phone for a gun. There have been at least two protests in the area to express outrage at Brown’s shooting, but the turnout was nowhere near the 2020 demonstrations for Floyd.
“For a lot of people, that moment has passed,” Foote said. “I say that with grace, because it was an emotionally confused state of mind for a lot of people last year. Whether it was trauma bonding, trending or a bandwagon, there was a lot of it. There was nothing else to do.”
CITY’S PLAN IN FOCUS
Fredericksburg was the site of the most emotional protests last year.
Authorities instituted a curfew, and there were more than 50 arrests for violating it. Most of those charged were eventually acquitted or agreed to perform community serve in exchange for the charges being expunged. Foote said he’s placed his summons in a frame on his wall because he’s proud to have been cited for a worthy cause.
There was at least one serious charge, too.
Victor Miles II, 33, of Spotsylvania pleaded guilty in Stafford General District Court last week to assault and battery and destruction of property for smashing a scooter through a car window on the Falmouth Bridge. Miles received a suspended 90-day jail sentence and the assault conviction will be removed from his record if he stays out of trouble for the next year.
Ten protesters have filed a lawsuit against Fredericksburg, Stafford and numerous officials and law enforcement officers alleging their constitutional rights were violated during protests held between May 31 and June 2, 2020.
Fredericksburg officials commissioned the Police Executive Research Forum to conduct an independent review of city officers’ actions during that time. The PERF report criticized the FPD for dispersing chemical agents on protesters too quickly on two occasions, as well as carrying patrol rifles and other violations of department policy.
The PERF report is just one example of Fredericksburg officials’ effort to be more transparent in the past year. The city had been discussing the removal of a controversial slave auction block on the corner of Charles and William streets since 2017, and that effort was realized when it was relocated to the Fredericksburg Area Museum during the protests last summer.
The city also paid the International Coalition of Sites of Conscience to conduct a study on race relations and has begun the process of implementing a six-stage plan to achieve racial equity in Fredericksburg.
“For me, that just sounds like a slow change, but change has historically been slow,” Burton said. “I think that’s part of the problem. … There shouldn’t be six steps for something that should be a birthright. I feel like it should be a birthright to be equal to the people that stand next to me that are a different color.”
Fredericksburg Vice Mayor Chuck Frye Jr. said the city has always been open to progressing when it comes to race relations. But Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw said the mission has come into sharper focus in the past year.
Greenlaw noted that since the protest movement, the city created a Diversity, Equity, and Economic Advancement Officer position and made a concerted effort to tell more Black history.
“We’ve taken a look at how we do things and are truly trying to do what we need to do to make our city more inclusive,” Greenlaw said. “We’re looking at, ‘Are we doing things fairly and what can we do to make sure that we do?’ That, to me, has been a positive that has come out of all of this. We’re not in the same place today that we were a year ago.”
SYMBOLS CAME DOWN
Frye, the lone Black representative on Fredericksburg’s City Council, said he’s proud of what has been accomplished, and that he believes the city has been the leader in the region on racial equity issues.
The surrounding counties have made strides, as well. However, activists in those areas said battles are still ongoing.
Gary Holland, a pastor who lives in Stafford, lamented that after the Confederate flag was removed and the Board of Supervisors established the diversity coalition, the county has regressed, in his opinion.
Holland was initially upset the coalition didn’t have the “teeth” he and others envisioned when it comes to influencing county policy.
He was further dismayed when board Chairwoman Crystal Vanuch introduced a motion to rename the portion of Jefferson Davis Highway that runs through Stafford after state trooper Jessica Cheney, who was killed in the line of duty in 1998.
Holland noted there’s already a bridge that honors Cheney in the county, and the diversity panel wasn’t consulted. He said in the immediate aftermath of Floyd’s death, Stafford’s Board of Supervisors was receptive to change, but the vibe from some of the representatives shifted during the flag and highway debates.
“As soon as the summer and fall ended and COVID took over, not only did they lose interest, they became counterproductive,” Holland said. “They really seemed to come out against things that we stood for.”
Holland said the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office has remained supportive of diversity efforts in the county.
Caroline NAACP President Lydell Fortune said he’s had the opposite experience. Fortune said he’s proud that Caroline’s board sent a strong message with its vote to relocate the Confederate monument to Greenlawn Cemetery.
Fortune said the Caroline decision was expedient as it came less than two months after the new Virginia law went into effect giving localities the power to determine the fate of such monuments.
But months after the statue was removed, Fortune and other Caroline residents had to reach out to Sheriff Tony Lippa about a Blue Lives Matter sign in front of his office that they believed was a counter-protest to the Black Lives Matter movement.
Lippa replaced the sign with one that says “Support Those Who Protect You,” and a Thin Blue Line flag remains outside his office. The Caroline NAACP asked Lippa to denounce the co-option of that flag by white supremacists, to no avail.
Lippa and the NAACP began talks in January regarding diversity efforts, but discussions broke down and the sheriff sent a letter to Fortune informing him he’s no longer interested in the dialogue.
“He seems like he’s entrenched in his position,” Fortune said.
King George NAACP President Wayne Bushrod said he’s developed a working relationship with county officials as they’ve come together to determine how to handle the Confederate monument on the courthouse lawn. Bushrod said the county’s NAACP also works closely with the Sheriff’s Office.
“We have not experienced any racial differences in King George—not any that have come to a head anyway,” Bushrod said.
Fredericksburg residents recently called on City Council to examine the names of streets that honor Confederates in the Idlewild subdivision, and to review the Confederate Ridge neighborhood.
There have also been pushes to remove monuments in Orange and Essex counties in the past year. The Culpeper Town Council voted in February to change the name of Lake Pelham because it honors a Confederate officer.
The Tappahannock Town Council has a vote scheduled on the Essex monument for June 8, but there has been no notable movement in Orange.
“In that regard, we were kind of a leader in the region,” Fortune said of Caroline removing its monument. “I’m really proud of the community in that regard.”
STILL BUILDING BRIDGES
Holland said it’s been encouraging to see several grassroots organizations such as #Enough! and #Undivided Fredericksburg sprout in the past year to encourage change and to gain better understanding of different cultures. He said that for every negative interaction he has with people in the county, he receives positive reinforcement.
Holland and others have felt empowered by the relationship a coalition in the area has started with Rappahannock Regional Jail officials to monitor conditions inside the facility.
Eunice Haigler, a Black historian and activist who lives in southern Stafford, said she’s noticed an improvement in race relations since Floyd’s death and the subsequent protests.
“I kind of live in a white world in my neighborhood and in my church,” Haigler said. “So I see a deep level of empathy that has come about. I see people that want to help. They may not know what to do but they ask what can they do? To me, that’s very different than what I’m used to, when they would kind of tell us what we need.”
Burton said he’ll never forget 2020. He said the protest movement helped him decide to become a political science major and gave him aspirations to one day run for mayor of Fredericksburg.
He said he learned more last summer than any other time in his life.
“As we continue to progress, we won’t let what happened ever be forgotten,” Burton said. “We’re going to use it as fuel to keep inspiring change.”
