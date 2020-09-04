River experts warn of the dangers that lurk beneath the Rappahannock

After almost 48 years of providing canoes, kayaks and inner tubes to people venturing onto the Rappahannock River, Bill Micks cannot remember a time when there has ever been so much traffic on the river.

“Because of COVID, people are looking for a special place,” said Micks, co-owner of Virginia Outdoor Center, at 3219 Fall Hill Avenue. “Being on the water, people think that's a safe way to get out, and a healthy way to reenergize and get away from things.”

Micks’ business has been closed since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, but he said that hasn’t stopped rivergoers from taking to the Rappahannock. Micks said retailers are selling canoes and kayaks in record numbers, and flotation devices, like inflatable tubes, are flying off store shelves.

“It's been a crazy year,” said Micks. “This river has been extremely crowded.”

But the river has been anything but welcoming lately. Last week, it took the life of Brandon Childs, a 40-year-old from Spotsylvania County.

On Tuesday, search teams recovered Childs, who went missing while kayaking last Sunday near the Fredericksburg City Dock. Officials determined Childs was not wearing a personal flotation device at the time of his recovery and a PFD was not found in his recovered kayak.