River flooding pauses I-95 bridge work

While the southbound Rappahannock River crossing work is on schedule, one aspect of the project hit a snag related to last week’s heavy rainstorms.

More than 2½ inches of rain fell locally last Wednesday and Thursday, according to the University of Mary Washington Weather Station.

That persistent rainfall resulted in rising water in the Rappahannock and the flooding damaged the causeway built in the river for work on the new bridge being built in between the current Interstate 95 spans, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

Local VDOT spokeswoman Kelly Hannon said crews had been setting beams on the new span, but that work “is expected to be paused for several weeks.”

“The force and amount of water displaced a significant amount of stone in the causeway, which is a temporary bridge built across most of the river for construction equipment staging,” she said in an email.

Hannon said crews will have to rebuild part of the causeway before they can use the crane to lift the beams atop the new bridge.

The $132 million southbound crossing project is still on pace for a May 2022 completion.