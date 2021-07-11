Riverfront Park opening delayed, but 'It'll be worth the wait,' says Fredericksburg official

The park sits on nearly 4 acres and has access to the Rappahannock River with a larger dock than what was there previously.

It has multiple wooden logs for children to play on, as well as a river-themed rock bed. There is artificial turf with rubber padding beneath it for soft landings for kids. Baroody was giddy when discussing the water jets that spring from the ground on demand.

“You can touch a pedal and get some magic going,” Baroody said. “In the summer months, kids are going to have a great time with it.”

While all of that is complete, laborers are working on a restroom and constructing a stage for free concerts. There is ample seating and open space to sit.

Baroody didn’t have an official cost for the stage and restroom. But he noted that when a new restroom opened at Hurkamp Park in 2018, the cost was approximately $150,000. He said the stage is a point of discussion for city officials and won’t be completed in the first phase.

There is a concrete pad in the middle of an open area that will feature stage controls. The entire performance lawn and meadow area will remain closed for several months to ensure the grass and meadow mix grows.