Riverfront Park opening delayed, but 'It'll be worth the wait,' says Fredericksburg official

The correspondence has been trickling in for months to Tim Baroody.
Fredericksburg residents are asking the city manager about the status of the long-awaited $5 million Riverfront Park.
The downtown park was set to open this summer, but a lengthy wait on materials in some instances has pushed the project off-schedule.
Baroody said earlier this week that city officials are aiming for a “late summer” opening but declined to offer a specific date as the situation remains fluid.
“We’re a little bit behind,” Baroody said. “We hit lots of supply issues like most folks in construction these days. … But we’re full speed ahead and planning a late summer opening for the first phase. It’ll be worth the wait.”
It’s taken more than a decade of planning and land acquisition for the park along Sophia Street to come to fruition.
The vision is now taking shape. The general contractor is Athena Construction Group out of Triangle. RHI Rhodeside Harwell in Alexandria is in charge of project design and Downey & Scott in Warrenton is handling construction management.
“I really think the design team has done a really good job of taking the community’s input and putting it all together in one park,” said Mike Ward, the assistant director for Fredericksburg Parks & Recreation.
The park sits on nearly 4 acres and has access to the Rappahannock River with a larger dock than what was there previously.
It has multiple wooden logs for children to play on, as well as a river-themed rock bed. There is artificial turf with rubber padding beneath it for soft landings for kids. Baroody was giddy when discussing the water jets that spring from the ground on demand.
“You can touch a pedal and get some magic going,” Baroody said. “In the summer months, kids are going to have a great time with it.”
While all of that is complete, laborers are working on a restroom and constructing a stage for free concerts. There is ample seating and open space to sit.
Baroody didn’t have an official cost for the stage and restroom. But he noted that when a new restroom opened at Hurkamp Park in 2018, the cost was approximately $150,000. He said the stage is a point of discussion for city officials and won’t be completed in the first phase.
There is a concrete pad in the middle of an open area that will feature stage controls. The entire performance lawn and meadow area will remain closed for several months to ensure the grass and meadow mix grows.
“We’re anxious to get the park open and then we’ll talk about the different phases over time,” Baroody said.
The park will be the first in the city to feature “smart technology.” The area has Wi-Fi and security cameras, as well as solar lighting. Future phases include plans for environmental sensors for air quality and river flooding.
Baroody said an effort will be made at the park to tell an inclusive story of the city, including everything from the Colonial era to Black history. He noted there’s a possibility of digital information kiosks in a later phase that will allow guests to read different narratives at the push of a button.
City officials are also hoping to incorporate trail connectivity into the park. Baroody said work is still ongoing on the $1.25 million Bankside Trail project that would connect historic areas downtown to the Chatham Bridge multiple-use path and Riverfront Park.
The ultimate goal is to link Motts Run Reservoir with Dixon Park.
Baroody said although the project isn’t finished, it’s been a team effort to get it to this point.
A taskforce was created many years ago to explore the possibility of the park.
Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and City Council identified Riverfront Park as Priority No. 7 in their 2036 vision that was put together in 2016. Staff was directed to build the park in 2017. Design and engineering work concluded the following year and the project was bid on for construction in 2019.
“You’re seeing the result of a lot of community involvement, a lot of engagement and some back and forth,” Baroody said. “But here we are and I couldn’t be more proud of this collaborative effort.”
