Road closure set for rail crossing work on Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania

State Route 2 and U.S. 17 (Tidewater Trail) in Spotsylvania County is scheduled to be closed for about 12 hours this weekend for work on the railroad crossing at Culpeper Wood Preservers, just south of Ruffin Drive.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The closure of the two-lane road will allow crews to install about 60 feet of new railroad track and pave the crossing area, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release Friday.

The closure is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. If the work takes longer, one lane will be opened and traffic will be directed by a flagging crew.

During the road closure, traffic can use U.S. 17 and Benchmark Road as a detour.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.