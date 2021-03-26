Road closure set for rail crossing work on Tidewater Trail in Spotsylvania

State Route 2 and U.S. 17 (Tidewater Trail) in Spotsylvania County is scheduled to be closed for about 12 hours this weekend for work on the railroad crossing at Culpeper Wood Preservers, just south of Ruffin Drive.
Support Local Journalism
The closure of the two-lane road will allow crews to install about 60 feet of new railroad track and pave the crossing area, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release Friday.
The closure is scheduled to run from 5 p.m. Saturday through 10 a.m. Sunday. If the work takes longer, one lane will be opened and traffic will be directed by a flagging crew.
During the road closure, traffic can use U.S. 17 and Benchmark Road as a detour.
Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Scott Shenk
I am a Stafford County native and veteran reporter covering Fredericksburg region transportation issues and Spotsylvania County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.