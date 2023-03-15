The transformation of the road network around the under-construction U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic is getting started.

A groundbreaking held Tuesday afternoon at the commuter lot on Courthouse Road marked the beginning of three projects that total more than $30 million. Spotsylvania and the Virginia Department of Transportation are managing the projects.

The projects are linked to the VA clinic, and aim to address the expected traffic increase. The clinic is slated to open in 2024.

Spotsylvania Supervisor Chris Yakabouski thanked those who got the projects to this point and those who will do the work.

“When our folks are out there and they can get from point A to point B quicker is really the reward that all of us can really take a lot of gratitude in,” he said.

Spotsylvania’s transportation planning director, Paul Agnello, said the county is “excited about, basically, the first three VA projects just kicking off today. These three projects are part of the larger group of projects … which are 13 projects totaling about $234 million. These projects will help collectively transform the area, to reduce congestion, increase safety and boost economic development.”

Two of the projects are focused on intersection improvements at U.S. 1 and Market Street and Courthouse Road and Hood Drive, where the VA center is being built.

The $5.9 million Hood Drive intersection work aims to improve traffic flow while also improving pedestrian and bicyclist infrastructure and access to the VA clinic with the addition of turn lanes. Sidewalks and crosswalks also will be added.

The $6 million project at U.S. 1 and Market Street includes the addition of turn lanes, sidewalks and pedestrian crossing.

The third project will focus on the off-ramp from Interstate 95, Southpoint Parkway safety and widen U.S. 1 in that area, according to VDOT. The $16.6 million project, with Smart Scale funding, calls for adding a second right-turn lane to the off-ramp from southbound I–95, while also adding a travel lane to southbound U.S. 1 for traffic exiting the ramp. A second right-turn lane also will be added for southbound U.S. 1 traffic heading to Southpoint Parkway.

VDOT added that the safety improvements on Southpoint Parkway will be completed with federal funding.

The work on Southpoint Parkway will add traffic islands "to allow left-turns into driveways and restrict through and left-turning traffic from the side street movements," according to VDOT. Also, new pavement markings and signs will be added, along with an additional right-turn lane for the approach to U.S. 1.