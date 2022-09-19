 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Road work starts on VA clinic entrance

  • 0

Road crews have started work on the U.S. 1 access where the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic is being built in Spotsylvania County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said there will be periodic overnight lane closures related to the work between Market Street and Mine Road.

VDOT said W.C. Spratt will handle the road work, which includes widening U.S. 1 to add a pair of new northbound left-turn lanes and a southbound right-turn lane at the entrance to the clinic. A median will separate traffic near the entrance.

Two lanes will be built for traffic entering the clinic property along with lanes for exiting traffic, according to VDOT. A stoplight also will be installed, along with a crosswalk.

The clinic is scheduled to open in 2024.

Scott Shenk: 540/374-5436

sshenk@freelancestar.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Families, victims speak at Ky. shooter hearing

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert