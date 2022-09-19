Road work starts on VA clinic entrance

Road crews have started work on the U.S. 1 access where the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic is being built in Spotsylvania County.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said there will be periodic overnight lane closures related to the work between Market Street and Mine Road.

VDOT said W.C. Spratt will handle the road work, which includes widening U.S. 1 to add a pair of new northbound left-turn lanes and a southbound right-turn lane at the entrance to the clinic. A median will separate traffic near the entrance.

Two lanes will be built for traffic entering the clinic property along with lanes for exiting traffic, according to VDOT. A stoplight also will be installed, along with a crosswalk.

The clinic is scheduled to open in 2024.