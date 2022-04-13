Roadwork to cause I-95 delays in Fredericksburg region

Work on a pair of area Interstate 95 overpasses will lead to temporary overnight shutdowns of two areas on the interstate Wednesday and Thursday.

The work will result in lane closures, along with intermittent shutdowns of the interstate after midnight Wednesday and Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation. The shutdowns will stop about 3 a.m.

In Stafford County, crews are set to begin demolishing the American Legion Road bridge over the interstate. That work will lead to lane closures beginning at 9 p.m., along with the intermittent northbound I–95 stoppages, near the span, which is between the Courthouse Road and Centreport Parkway exits.

In Spotsylvania County, work on the U.S. 17 overpass will lead to lane closures starting at 9 p.m., followed by the intermittent shutdowns of northbound I–95. The lane closures and stoppages will start just prior to the Massaponax exit to U.S. 1.

Crews will be installing bridge beams on a new span being built as part of a bridge and U.S. 17 widening project.

Also, another project will cause delays on I–95 Wednesday and Thursday as crews will conduct final paving work on southbound I–95 near the State Route 3 interchange as part of the southbound Rappahannock River crossing project.

Things should improve on the interstate Friday, beginning at noon, as VDOT will lift most lane closures in I–95 work zones and other major routes for the Easter weekend holiday. The pause in lane closures will run through noon Tuesday.

