Roadwork will require a detour on Route 1 in Stafford

A section of southbound U.S. 1 in Stafford County is scheduled to be closed overnight Tuesday and Wednesday for road work, which will force traffic to take a detour.

Traffic will need to get around the work zone, where crews will be widening the shoulders on the southbound side of the highway, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release. The northbound side of the road will remain open.

The section of U.S. 1 between the northern and southern intersections with Bells Hill Road are set to be closed from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Tuesday and ending Thursday morning. A single lane will remain closed Thursday between 5 and 7 a.m.

Southbound traffic will be detoured to Bells Hill Road at the northern intersection and will be able to get back onto U.S. 1 at the southern intersection of Bells Hill Road.

The work will involve milling the shoulder pavement and paving it, which will widen the roadside by about two feet as a way to “reduce the risk of crashes and injuries that can result from vehicles running off the road,” according to VDOT.