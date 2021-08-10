ROB HEDELT: A notable eagle survey crew signs off

IT’S TIME to revisit and update a couple items from the past.
Several years back, I profiled three men: a pilot, Capt. Fuzzzo Shermer, an icon of bird conservation, Mitchell Byrd, and the director of William & Mary’s Center for Conservation Biology, Bryan Watts.
For 30 years, the trio has taken to the skies for weeks each year to map and count the number of eagle nests along major rivers in the state.
They’ve spent more than 3,500 hours crammed into a small Cessna aircraft, fighting winds and updrafts over some 450 days to map the spreading eagle population.
The use of DDT decimated the giant birds, but after it was banned in the early 1970s, eagles came soaring back. Over that time, the three men have detailed just how robust and extensive the eagle rebound has been.
Experts estimated that the eagle population dipped to just 60 breeding pairs in the Chesapeake Bay in the 1970s. Officials now estimate there are more than 3,000 breeding pairs.
I talked to the trio at the airport in Tappahannock a few years back as they were in the midst of surveying the eagle population of the Rappahannock River. Their camaraderie proved the professionals had become good friends.
Watts, who was once Byrd’s student at William & Mary, noted that the clock was ticking on their endeavor, and the flying could be exciting. They flew close enough to the tree line to spot eagle nests, an effort that sometimes required loops, twists and turns to get a second look. I passed on a ride-along.
In a recent social media post, Watts noted that he is 60, Byrd is 92, former Air Force and commercial pilot Shermer turns 80 in September.
“There comes a time when no matter how eagerly the spirit calls, the flesh is unable to answer,” Watts wrote. “The 2021 season will be the last for the team.”
He was eloquent when writing about what they had accomplished together.
“So many mornings, taking off into the wind, banking out over the river, leaving the world of groundlings behind and disappearing into the realm of eagles … We have seen generations of eagles moving across the landscape and recapturing creek after creek and somehow making them whole again,” Watts wrote. “There is a gratitude that builds in having the privilege of watching as a population re-emerges on the landscape and thrives.”
Kudos to the crew for a mammoth job well done.
Another update comes from a group closer to home: the local Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary.
Sadie McLeod, SAWA’s publicity chair, recently reached out to share news of how COVID-19 has made sending local children to camp more challenging.
She said that for more than 30 years, the local SAWA has presented the annual Music by Moonlight Concert featuring the Fredericksburg Big Band in September. In recent years, Fredericksburg’s Parks and Recreation Department helped co-sponsor the event. Money raised helps send local children to The Salvation Army’s Camp Happyland each summer.
McLeod noted that last year, due to the pandemic, the concert was cancelled, as was camp.
“This year, because of COVID-related restrictions such as [not allowing] chairs or tables, limits on the number of people allowed, no cookie sales, etc…, we are forced to cancel the event again,” she said.
She added that SAWA does a mailing each year which brings in donations, though they were down last year amidst the pandemic. But the money that did come in was used to send 14 area youth to the Greater Washington Area Summer Music Program in Alexandria in July, with the balance used to help pay the yearly operating expenses of the camp.
McLeod said coming up with funds to send young people to camp this year has been a challenge, and it will be again next year.
“We welcome a gift in any amount,” she said. “Our hope is that the Music by Moonlight Concert will be held in September 2022, the Saturday after Labor Day, and the same Saturday each year thereafter.”
For more information, or to donate, visit: give.virginiasalvationarmy.org/musicbymoonlight.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415