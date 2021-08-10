ROB HEDELT: A notable eagle survey crew signs off

IT’S TIME to revisit and update a couple items from the past.

Several years back, I profiled three men: a pilot, Capt. Fuzzzo Shermer, an icon of bird conservation, Mitchell Byrd, and the director of William & Mary’s Center for Conservation Biology, Bryan Watts.

For 30 years, the trio has taken to the skies for weeks each year to map and count the number of eagle nests along major rivers in the state.

They’ve spent more than 3,500 hours crammed into a small Cessna aircraft, fighting winds and updrafts over some 450 days to map the spreading eagle population.

The use of DDT decimated the giant birds, but after it was banned in the early 1970s, eagles came soaring back. Over that time, the three men have detailed just how robust and extensive the eagle rebound has been.

Experts estimated that the eagle population dipped to just 60 breeding pairs in the Chesapeake Bay in the 1970s. Officials now estimate there are more than 3,000 breeding pairs.

I talked to the trio at the airport in Tappahannock a few years back as they were in the midst of surveying the eagle population of the Rappahannock River. Their camaraderie proved the professionals had become good friends.