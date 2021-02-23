ROB HEDELT: After a dreary February, keep the faith that better days are coming

ON A Monday, dark and dreary, as I pondered, weak and weary, I couldn’t push back the bleak funk that February and COVID have wrought.

Contributing to the mental miasma have been too many damp days with dark clouds and freezing winds, not to mention the pandemic putting the kibosh on so many fun things that typically bring us joy.

And when did the rule go into effect that the sun wasn’t to show its face on a Monday, unless it’s for an hour or less? I must have missed it.

Storms somehow never bring us nice, dry and powdery snow. Too often our geography, being between mountains and the ocean, means we tend to get wintry-mix events, which means we get sleet or rain that falls and then turns into an underlying layer of ice that’s difficult to walk on or shovel.

All this had me grumpy as my hands bounced across the keyboard on one of the dreariest of Mondays to come along in a while, though the good folks who practice meteorology have promised us some sun and stretches of warmer days as the week progresses.

We’d all feel a little of this funk just because it’s February, truly the cruelest month. But because we’re now going into the second year with the soul-sucking reality of COVID, it’s all hitting a little too hard on the worst of days.