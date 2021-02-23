ROB HEDELT: After a dreary February, keep the faith that better days are coming

ON A Monday, dark and dreary, as I pondered, weak and weary, I couldn’t push back the bleak funk that February and COVID have wrought.
Contributing to the mental miasma have been too many damp days with dark clouds and freezing winds, not to mention the pandemic putting the kibosh on so many fun things that typically bring us joy.
And when did the rule go into effect that the sun wasn’t to show its face on a Monday, unless it’s for an hour or less? I must have missed it.
Storms somehow never bring us nice, dry and powdery snow. Too often our geography, being between mountains and the ocean, means we tend to get wintry-mix events, which means we get sleet or rain that falls and then turns into an underlying layer of ice that’s difficult to walk on or shovel.
All this had me grumpy as my hands bounced across the keyboard on one of the dreariest of Mondays to come along in a while, though the good folks who practice meteorology have promised us some sun and stretches of warmer days as the week progresses.
We’d all feel a little of this funk just because it’s February, truly the cruelest month. But because we’re now going into the second year with the soul-sucking reality of COVID, it’s all hitting a little too hard on the worst of days.
Thanks goodness, better days are ahead. COVID vaccinations are finally getting up to speed, and with every shot, we inch closer to getting back at least some of the old normal that will feel pretty darn good when it’s new.
Toss in the fact that we’re slowly crawling closer to spring, and there’s reason to at least break optimism out of the mental safe we’ve all been keeping it in, just so it’s ready when called for.
I think people here and around the country finally started caring more for others, or maybe just themselves, and got with the program on masking and keeping socially distanced. Plenty of folks didn’t heed the warning to stay apart for Thanksgiving and Christmas, and groups ranging from college students to knuckleheads at bars served as virus-spreaders more often than not.
But go to stores or walk down the streets these days, and you’ll find most people either wearing masks or holding them for the moment when they’re needed inside.
I was in a retail business the other day and a clueless, mask-less patron came over to speak to me, getting close to my face.
I backed away quickly and shot him a “What the heck, man?” look. But what struck me was how many other patrons were looking at the guy like he was crazy, all giving him the hairy eyeball. That group dynamic has slowly changed, though why it took so long is mind-boggling.
This week, we hit a half-million deaths in the U.S., which screaming headlines informed us topped the number of casualties for the U.S. in three major wars. It’s hard to get your head around how many people this virus has killed, and another large population of “long-haulers” who continue to suffer from it.
But I do think we’re inching toward better days, largely because vaccination efforts are slowly but surely growing, despite bad weather and all the other hurdles that have to be crossed. And more vaccines will be coming from the other companies still working to get approvals.
The next phase we will enter—when more and more people get vaccinated but the virus still circulates—will be tricky. People will be tempted to throw all the protocols to the curb and rush back to “normal.”
I think we’re all smarter than that now, however, and all you have to do is think half-a-million deaths to get some clarity.
But man, when we truly can get back to life as we once knew it, there’s bound to be a pent-up demand to do all the fun things we once took for granted.
For me, that won’t have to be flying around the world or joining dozens of friends in some huge celebration.
No, just joining a half-dozen or so friends around a table, either at home or at a favorite restaurant, will feel like heaven.
