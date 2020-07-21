As a lifelong Dallas Cowboys fan, I have typically viewed the dysfunction that Daniel Snyder has brought to the team formerly known as the Redskins as fortunate.
After all, he single-handedly has made it easier for the team I latched onto as a toddler to count on beating his squad twice a year in good years and, at worst, once a season when Cowboy squads are subpar.
But these days, I agree with just about every pundit who has put fingers to a keyboard: Snyder needs to go and go soon, for the sake of the team, the team’s fans and the city of Washington itself.
Not only has he failed to find a way to win with an endless stream of coaches, but now it’s clear that under his watch, the organization has been a petri dish for creating a toxic culture for staffers who couldn’t wait to take advantage of women just trying to do their jobs.
This latest public humiliation has drawn so much shade that it’s pushed the name change, a good thing, off the soapbox of the day. (I like Red Wolves, by the way.)
And sure, in the wake of this latest news, Snyder has said some of the right things about changing the culture, holding people accountable, blah blah blah. But remember: He’s said those things before, most recently after the New York Times and other newspapers in 2018 reported on the reprehensible actions team officials took with cheerleaders on a trip to Costa Rica in 2013. Members of the squad said that some were asked to take topless photos while special “guests” were brought in to watch.
Didn’t that scandal make the owner and other team leaders also examine how female members of their own staff were being treated? Didn’t it give them a heads-up to make sure female sportswriters weren’t being harassed?
This guy has got to go, no matter what he promises and no matter how many lawyers he hires to do an independent review.
You know what’s an independent review? It’s when an outsider with no skins in the game (sorry, bad pun) comes in and takes a serious look at things. You really think you can trust the lawyers that Snyder and the organization will pay to really get to the bottom of things, in a way that could hurt the franchise financially?
That’s why the owner needs to go, though I don’t hold out a lot of hope that he will. For true fans of the franchise, who are probably some of the most loyal followers of any team in any sport, his failure to leave now that he’s been this badly wounded means there will be little chance of success however you measure that.
Minority owners Fred Smith, Dwight Schar and Robert Rothman are all attempting to sell their interest in the team, but who would want to buy into this mess at this point, other than a new owner who could take over completely?
I’d be fibbing a little bit if I didn’t say it’s been fun to beat the Washington team while it is down, but even that glee has been ruined by the black cloud Snyder has put on the club and its success. I see how my friends who are loyal fans have suffered and think they deserve much better.
What was once one of the best rivalries in sports now is just another game, both because Washington often didn’t show up and also because the Cowboys suffer from a similar ailment.
You see, we Cowboys fans have more than a little insight on how an owner can ruin a team’s chances out on the field.
And while Jerry Jones hasn’t taken our team quite as far down as Snyder has with his team, he’s gotten overly involved to the point that the ’Boys have been the definition of mediocrity.
We Cowboy fans each year hope that we’ll get past that, and have some reason for hope because our overly engaged owner seems to be ever-so-slowly shifting power to his son. But even now, Jerry can pop up and cause problems at any time.
In football, winning helps the bottom line. But without a good bottom line, it’s hard to win.
Snyder has done something many thought impossible, hurting ticket sales and the financial health of the franchise. This latest mess may well cost him the new stadium he’d like to build. And make no mistake, other team owners in the NFL can’t be happy about this mess in Washington and the light it could shine on their own franchises.
There’s a big difference between being upset with Daniel Snyder and telling him he has to go. But if this oh-so-public shaming in any way starts to seriously affect the income of other owners, don’t be surprised to see this unpopular owner get sacked faster than a quarterback with a weak offensive line.
And good riddance.
