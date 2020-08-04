WHENEVER I see talking heads on television start to breathlessly warn of approaching hurricanes, as they did his week for Isaias, a doorbell goes off in my head.
That’s because years ago I was staying in a relative’s home on the Potomac River in Westmoreland County as a hurricane—Ernesto, I believe—was bearing down on us.
The doorbell rings in my memory because of the ridiculous thing the person ringing it had to say when I pulled open the door.
“Can you come out and help me get this live power line out of the middle of the road?” he asked in a strained and panicked voice.
I don’t think I asked if he was crazy, though I’m sure my face betrayed me as I told him in the most emphatic tones that there was no way in the world I was going anywhere near a live power line, especially on a rain-puddled road while moisture continued to fall.
To this neighbor’s credit, his heart was in the right place, as he let on that he was worried that someone might try to drive over it and get the true shock of their life.
I may not know a lot of things, but I do know that messing with a live power line is something no one but utility crews should ever attempt. I briefly considered his suggestion of putting some sort of barriers in the road well away from the line, but realized even going anywhere near it was a bad idea.
A few things stick with me from being in the middle of that storm, which I think had transitioned to the lowest category of hurricane.
First, if that was a Category 1 by the time it hit Sandy Point, heaven help those who find themselves trying to ride out a storm that’s a 4 or a 5.
Second, there really were times when rain became horizontal, something that by itself causes problems by hitting windows, walls and even roofs designed to stop and channel moisture coming from above.
And third, it’s hard to believe high winds can create a constant drone so loud and alive, like the roar of an angry animal or the shouts of a stadium full of rabid fans.
The other storm I remember dealing with was Isabel in 2003, a night when I made a call as stupid as the doorbell ringer.
I have to defend myself a little bit, as a drainage problem at our house had left it in a precarious spot with heavy rainfall coming down. Having added a system that lets water in through the foundation and then pumps it away, losing power was a real problem.
And of course, one of the things Isabel did pretty quickly was knock out the power. I had managed to acquire a small generator, which I hooked up in the midst of the pouring rain, another not-so-smooth move.
But one of the many things I didn’t understand was how much gasoline the small generator would need to keep running if the power was out for a day or two.
So as night began to fall, I hopped into my car to speed out to get more gas.
If I’d thought that through even a little bit, I would have realized that power being out meant that gas pumps wouldn’t have worked even if I reached one.
As those who can see where this is heading have already realized, I never got that far.
As I began to exit my neighborhood, I heard and then saw a big tree come down and block the road ahead of me. Seconds later, I heard another tree come down 20 or 30 feet behind that.
Realizing how stupid my journey was in the midst of a full-fledged hurricane, I did a quick turnaround and high-tailed it back home, getting in before another tree fell on the road behind me.
Perplexed, I decided to use some gas already on hand, in the trunk of my car. I managed to siphon off a gallon or two, the wind and driving rain making me swallow more of it than I wanted to.
The only other experience I had with a hurricane came decades earlier when my kids were youngsters and we’d planned a last-minute trip to Virginia Beach. The forecasting of hurricanes then wasn’t as spot-on as it is today, and for some reason, didn’t come as quickly for this storm.
My wife hadn’t been planning on going, as work kept her busy with something that week. So it was up to me to decide whether the trip would happen.
I took a chance and drove to the beach just in time to hear the storm had turned back toward that popular destination. We checked in to a waterside hotel, watched the weather for a bit and then quickly checked back out, joining the long, slow line of cars heading out.
I think we did get to put our feet in the sand for a few minutes before the trip home, making the score 10 minutes of fun vs. 8 hours or so getting there and getting back.
