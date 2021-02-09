ROB HEDELT: Pondering three big questions in the time of COVID

Today, I’m tackling a trio of questions: Will we ever go back to normal? Why is the national and state rollout of COVID vaccinations so difficult? And where do all the crazy conspiracy theories come from?

I believe the answer about returning to some sort of normal after we put the pandemic in our rear view will be a mix of some yeses, but a lot of noes.

That’s because some of the things we’ve all shifted to during the pandemic have worked out pretty well for many of us, like working at home, which for me, has worked out better than I thought it would.

Our newspaper’s reporters and columnists have adjusted to doing much of our reporting by phone to keep us safe and protect those we’re talking to. I miss that face-to-face aspect of my job the most, as spending time with the people I’m writing about has always been critical to understanding them well enough to share their stories.

I’ve managed to do some interviews outside, or at a proper distance indoors, and I guess there will be face-to-face interviews again when COVID is gone.

But I seriously doubt we’ll all go back to working in an office, as there are benefits to working from home, especially a commute that’s about 10 steps from the breakfast table.