ROB HEDELT: Pondering three big questions in the time of COVID

Today, I’m tackling a trio of questions: Will we ever go back to normal? Why is the national and state rollout of COVID vaccinations so difficult? And where do all the crazy conspiracy theories come from?
I believe the answer about returning to some sort of normal after we put the pandemic in our rear view will be a mix of some yeses, but a lot of noes.
That’s because some of the things we’ve all shifted to during the pandemic have worked out pretty well for many of us, like working at home, which for me, has worked out better than I thought it would.
Our newspaper’s reporters and columnists have adjusted to doing much of our reporting by phone to keep us safe and protect those we’re talking to. I miss that face-to-face aspect of my job the most, as spending time with the people I’m writing about has always been critical to understanding them well enough to share their stories.
I’ve managed to do some interviews outside, or at a proper distance indoors, and I guess there will be face-to-face interviews again when COVID is gone.
But I seriously doubt we’ll all go back to working in an office, as there are benefits to working from home, especially a commute that’s about 10 steps from the breakfast table.
Many of the folks who call this area home and who used to spend hours a day on the road, bound for jobs in Northern Virginia and D.C., have proved to their bosses and themselves that teleworking is a better answer. Some folks probably will have to go back to offices for security reasons or the need for equipment and technology.
But many, many more have been glad to quit the commuting habit and won’t want to go back to it. Smart bosses will realize that employees happy to shed the commute and get more rest will be more productive.
Expand this notion of change to the retail world, and something tells me restaurants won’t be getting rid of fast and easy take-out now that customers have grown to love it, though many will enjoy dining in when they can. The same goes for local businesses that have added easy ways to get their products to customers via delivery or curbside pickup.
On question No. 2—Why has the vaccine rollout been so difficult?—I think the big problem has been the lack of any national strategy or plan, something that boggles the mind since it was clear this was coming.
Give President Donald Trump credit for fast-tracking the manufacturing and purchase of vaccines. But why in the world wasn’t there then a national strategy being developed to get shots in arms?
Think how much easier all this would be if there had been national or state portals all using the same system to help people get their potentially life-saving shots.
I give local hospitals, health departments, medical staffers and volunteers major credit for getting our local vaccinations up and running. They’re the heroes here.
But how much easier would their jobs be if they’d had reliable vaccine supplies and delivery schedules?
Yes, I know, hindsight is 20–20. But I’m like so many folks right now, wondering when I’ll get a shot.
Though it seems like things are finally being figured out—Virginia’s moved from the bottom to nearer the top in the process of getting shots in arms—I keep going back to one thought.
The how-to of vaccinations here and everywhere else could and should have been figured out months before they needed to happen, providing time to work out all the kinks that have made it harder for local medical folks doing their best to get us all vaccinated. I’m thankful for all they do, but they shouldn’t have so many hurdles in their way.
My final question—Who comes up with all the crazy conspiracy theories these days?—is asked somewhat in jest, as anyone who believes claims about space lasers starting forest fires in California is gullible beyond belief.
But whether it’s voting machines somehow rigged by a dead Venezuelan president or the belief that 9/11 never happened, these wacky claims peddled on social media have to start somewhere.
Are there people hanging around out there passing the time by trying to come up with the most far-fetched claims they can think of. You know, like the Sandy Hook shootings never happening, or that leaders in Congress are eating babies?
Maybe they’re the result of a bet between bored 25-year-olds, sharing beers and coming up with wild claims to see if they can get people to believe them?
Makes as much sense as those crazy theories.
