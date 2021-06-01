ROB HEDELT: Statesman John Warner made an impression

Several different scenes popped into my head last week when I learned that former U.S. Sen. John Warner had died.
One was from decades ago and happened in Lexington while I was a student at Washington and Lee University. The vision is locked in memory of him coming into a school building with Elizabeth Taylor on his arm.
They were still in the courting phase. She was radiant, with those dazzling eyes and a presence that had “star” stamped all over it, while he had the biggest grin on his face that you could ever imagine.
Another memory was more recent, of a visit he made to the dedication of a new tribal education center for the Rappahannock Tribe of Native Americans just up the road from Fones Cliffs in Richmond County.
Warner was there with his daughter, and they played a role in helping the tribe acquire the property where it would teach young members about the Rappahannock’s history and traditions.
Standing on the property on a hot, hot day, Warner sort of held court off to one side, talking confidently with an array of officials and dignitaries who were there to share their support for the tribe.
A third memory of Warner came through a friend, Pina Brooks Swift of Stafford County, on a visit Warner had there years and years ago.
Swift, who was a Republican Party stalwart and organizer for decades, had helped arrange a visit for Warner to the county for some function or activity I’ve long since forgotten the details of.
But what did stick with me was the warning she shared with the Washington staffers to accompany the long-time politician and one-time Secretary of the Navy on the trek to Stafford.
“They need to make sure that the senator brings an extra pair of pants and shoes with him,” chimed Swift through the phone. “Because you know he’s going to stop off at [long-forgotten person’s] farm while he’s here to collect some chicken [droppings] as fertilizer for his tomato plants and he can’t go into the event without changing.”
And one final vision from my past: Warner joining a host of local, political and military dignitaries at the demolition of the Embrey Dam in 2004 on the Rappahannock River, a removal done largely for ecological and preserving-the-fish reasons here in Fredericksburg.
There was a look of pride on his face that day, though he didn’t go out of his way to claim credit for getting the money and resources it took to take out the dam, though pretty much everyone knew he was the one due that credit.
All of those different memories were swirling around last week when I heard about the death of Warner, one of the last of a special breed of politicians able to put country ahead of party—and even his own popularity—when he thought that needed to be done.
I respected him like few others, partly because I’d heard from folks all throughout our region and in different segments of society about how he’d so often made a difference in things they cared about.
Sometimes, like on the effort to remove the dam, he was a champion of ecology and natural resources, having the contacts and history required to push through the funding and approvals when others couldn’t.
At other times, it was helping groups like the Rappahannock Tribe, doing the right thing to help them maintain a connection to their shared history.
Through stories and insights like my friend Pina’s, it was interesting to note that this guy who everyone saw as smooth, refined and stately had another, down-to-earth side to him. A side that didn’t mind going into a chicken house and filling a few trash bags with chicken, um, scat, that he knew would work wonders for his tomato plants.
In many of the stories written about him, all of which shared details of his courtship and marriage to Elizabeth Taylor, it was pointed out how the couple enjoyed their days on a farm that Warner owned. Both got out and did farm chores, and enjoyed doing that together, those stories said.
Perhaps the most interesting personal view I had of Warner was of him popping through a door to a W&L school building with Taylor at his side.
He was proud and excited to have her on his arm, not in a showy or conceited way, but as if he was just thrilled to share how thrilled he was that she was there.
She truly was a charmer, and easily won the hearts and minds of the all-male crowd of students in the class that welcomed Warner and Taylor on that day.
It was billed as a joint appearance, and I think Warner shared a few words and answered a few questions.
But mostly, it was all about Liz, who took questions from students and others on everything from “National Velvet” to former husband (twice) Richard Burton.
And he answered them all while he gazed adoringly at the woman who would soon become his bride.
Never have I seen someone so happy and proud, though seeing the smile on his face when the dam was blown up came in a close second.
