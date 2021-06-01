ROB HEDELT: Statesman John Warner made an impression

Swift, who was a Republican Party stalwart and organizer for decades, had helped arrange a visit for Warner to the county for some function or activity I’ve long since forgotten the details of.

But what did stick with me was the warning she shared with the Washington staffers to accompany the long-time politician and one-time Secretary of the Navy on the trek to Stafford.

“They need to make sure that the senator brings an extra pair of pants and shoes with him,” chimed Swift through the phone. “Because you know he’s going to stop off at [long-forgotten person’s] farm while he’s here to collect some chicken [droppings] as fertilizer for his tomato plants and he can’t go into the event without changing.”

And one final vision from my past: Warner joining a host of local, political and military dignitaries at the demolition of the Embrey Dam in 2004 on the Rappahannock River, a removal done largely for ecological and preserving-the-fish reasons here in Fredericksburg.

There was a look of pride on his face that day, though he didn’t go out of his way to claim credit for getting the money and resources it took to take out the dam, though pretty much everyone knew he was the one due that credit.