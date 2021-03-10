ROB HEDELT: The hope that comes after a year of coronavirus

It’s hard to believe that we’ve been in the thrall of a pandemic for a year now, though, in another way, it’s almost hard to remember life before it.

What’s so etched in my memory is the way we went from hearing some vague warnings about this new virus and then—WHAM!—COVID-19 arrived almost overnight.

It especially felt that way for me because my wife and I had joined some friends on a trip for a long weekend to Myrtle Beach, S.C. Between the time we left and the time we woke up on our first day there, the world had changed.

Cases were spreading like wildfire. A St. Patrick’s Day parade we had hoped to watch was canceled, restaurants began shutting down, and, suddenly, we weren’t even sure if picking up take-out food was safe. Plans to watch the ACC tournament disappeared, along with college basketball.

What I thought would be a month or two of dealing with the virus has lasted longer than a year.

I’ve talked in this space about how we all need to do our part by wearing masks, staying distanced from others and avoiding gatherings with anyone but our own little family bubbles. We’ll need to keep doing that for a while yet, though if everyone would get the vaccine, we’d get to a better place more quickly.