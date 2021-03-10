ROB HEDELT: The hope that comes after a year of coronavirus

It’s hard to believe that we’ve been in the thrall of a pandemic for a year now, though, in another way, it’s almost hard to remember life before it.
What’s so etched in my memory is the way we went from hearing some vague warnings about this new virus and then—WHAM!—COVID-19 arrived almost overnight.
It especially felt that way for me because my wife and I had joined some friends on a trip for a long weekend to Myrtle Beach, S.C. Between the time we left and the time we woke up on our first day there, the world had changed.
Cases were spreading like wildfire. A St. Patrick’s Day parade we had hoped to watch was canceled, restaurants began shutting down, and, suddenly, we weren’t even sure if picking up take-out food was safe. Plans to watch the ACC tournament disappeared, along with college basketball.
What I thought would be a month or two of dealing with the virus has lasted longer than a year.
I’ve talked in this space about how we all need to do our part by wearing masks, staying distanced from others and avoiding gatherings with anyone but our own little family bubbles. We’ll need to keep doing that for a while yet, though if everyone would get the vaccine, we’d get to a better place more quickly.
I’m hopeful that the businesses that have suffered and the workers who’ve lost jobs can soon get back to normal. Again, getting vaccinated and following the CDC guidance is critical to that end. Even if your politics and mindset chafes at following the protocols made by health professionals, following them for a little longer will get you back to the things you want to do again.
And while I’ve hated being stuck inside and away from people for much of the past year, it’s taught me a few things.
One, don’t ever take the people you enjoy and care about for granted. Having them suddenly taken away drove that point home, and then some.
For me, that extends to the friends I haven’t met yet. I knew I was really missing the chance to meet and talk to others when I started grilling my wife about who she’d seen and what they’d said when she came back from the store. It felt a little pathetic, but that didn’t stop me.
Two, I realized how much I simply enjoy driving about, even if that’s a short hop to the Northern Neck or to Richmond to see family. Ditto to the travel involved for vacations, weddings or special events. This was driven (sorry) home one Saturday when I drove to King George and back just to see the world pass by.
Three, work can happen a different way and probably will change for lots of folks. I reported totally by phone from an upstairs bedroom for much of the last year. I’ve slowly starting to conduct interviews in person, though we’re usually outside and keep our distance. I miss talking and planning stories with coworkers, but at least I’ve been able to keep reporting.
I didn’t benefit from ditching a long commute, like so many folks who live here. But I did appreciate the fact that on a busy morning, I would just take 10 steps to my “office” and get to work, finally grabbing a shower when stories were done.
On most days, I have tried to get up, shower and get dressed, sending the signal to myself that the work day had begun. I might have picked jeans and sweat shirts instead of office attire, but it was a way to keep some semblance of a regular schedule.
There have been some new challenges to reckon with, like the 24/7 availability of snacks, the temptation that made the quarantine 15 a real thing for many. For me, it was more about stocking up on frozen pizzas and canned soup for lunch, though I’d be lying if I said the occasional cookie or doughnut didn’t disappear on dreary days.
All that said, I will be thrilled when we all get to the point where COVID can be an afterthought, instead of the thing we need to keep ourselves safe from. If others are like me, there’s a built-up backlog of plans and fun waiting.
Once that fun starts, I’ll appreciate it—and the people I’m sharing it with—more than ever.
