ROB HEDELT: Wind in your face all the time? What else to expect in the year 2020

AS LOYAL readers of this column know, I’ve become something of a regular cyclist these days, partly because it suits my aching knees better than jogging.
One of my favorite places to ride is down in Westmoreland County, where I often visit relatives who live along the shorelines of the Potomac and Yeocomico rivers.
It was there last week where bad juju intruded on an otherwise perfect day. I realized that no matter which way I turned, the wind was always in my face.
Just the sort of thing we’ve come to expect from 2020.
Several things make bicycling in and around the Westmoreland waterfront community of Sandy Point a joy: soul-salving scenery, well-known paths, light traffic and a blessedly flat track.
I’ve been riding there for years, and rarely have an outing where I don’t spot something unusual.
The sights range from a small field full of wild turkeys many years ago to a watchful coyote more recently to the red fox that kept dashing across the street when I was there last week.
When we visit, my wife and I tend to go biking first thing, spending an hour and a half on a good day shuttling back and forth across a small network of roads along the water.
Sometimes, I’ll go for a longer ride, like I did on a visit more than 20 years ago when I pedaled to the end of nearby Coles Point. I was fairly new to cycling then, slowly moving away from distance running after finally paying attention to the increasing pain in my knees.
The ride was memorable because I’d finally purchased a real road bike, skinny tires and all, after years of riding a hybrid bike with wider tires.
I credited the new bike when I found myself riding with ease down long sections of the straight, open road. But I have to admit to also thinking that maybe I was in better shape as well, hoping that somehow I’d finally made the next step toward being a better and stronger cyclist.
I rode that good feeling all the way down to the end of the point, stopping there to take a big drink of water.
But when I turned around to go back, BAM!, I was instantly hit with a buzz-killing headwind bearing down on me big time, making it hard to get moving again. Now, I’d experienced headwinds on other rides before, but never in such a sudden and forceful way as on this day, when the ride home felt like it lasted forever.
Which brings me to last week in Westmoreland, where I successfully burned off another week of vacation in this strange year.
In a week when the remnants of a hurricane blew through, making for several windy days after the rain passed, we’d try to ride into the wind as we set off each morning in the hope that would put the wind at our backs on the home stretch.
But all week long, we found that whatever direction we were going, the wind just kept coming straight at us, sometimes making it feel like we were pedaling through molasses.
I tried to understand or rationalize this for a while, but it finally hit me: why should anything make sense in 2020? It was just this miserable, hapless year exerting itself again.
Understanding that somehow made it easier to suck it up and ride home.
Well, that and the promise of breakfast when we got back.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.