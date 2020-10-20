ROB HEDELT: Wind in your face all the time? What else to expect in the year 2020

The ride was memorable because I’d finally purchased a real road bike, skinny tires and all, after years of riding a hybrid bike with wider tires.

I credited the new bike when I found myself riding with ease down long sections of the straight, open road. But I have to admit to also thinking that maybe I was in better shape as well, hoping that somehow I’d finally made the next step toward being a better and stronger cyclist.

I rode that good feeling all the way down to the end of the point, stopping there to take a big drink of water.

But when I turned around to go back, BAM!, I was instantly hit with a buzz-killing headwind bearing down on me big time, making it hard to get moving again. Now, I’d experienced headwinds on other rides before, but never in such a sudden and forceful way as on this day, when the ride home felt like it lasted forever.

Which brings me to last week in Westmoreland, where I successfully burned off another week of vacation in this strange year.

In a week when the remnants of a hurricane blew through, making for several windy days after the rain passed, we’d try to ride into the wind as we set off each morning in the hope that would put the wind at our backs on the home stretch.