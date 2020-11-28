ROB HEDELT: With Christmas just around the corner, help Rob find the area's Grand Hoilday Displays

If you’re not sure a house belongs on the list, ask yourself if it’s something you’d recommend to a friend to travel to for a look-see on a holiday night. If the answer is yes, it might earn a spot on the list.

HELP FROM REGULARS

Each year, it helps me immensely if you regulars who have been on the list for years can send me an email telling me if your display is up again this year. If it is, please note any significant additions or new features. As always, please include your name and address.

LIST SCHEDULE

You have a hard deadline of noon on Friday, Dec. 4, to submit nominations. That’s when I’ll start my journey to look at all the nominated houses.

As I cruise by on Dec. 5, 6 and 7, nominated houses need to have their displays on and working from dusk until 11 p.m. or so.

I’ll share the completed list of Grand Holiday Displays on Sunday, Dec. 13.

Then on Sunday, December 20, I’ll feature the home of this year’s Grand Holiday Displays winner.