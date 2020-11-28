ROB HEDELT: With Christmas just around the corner, help Rob find the area's Grand Hoilday Displays

Though many households focused on turkey and fixings this week, plenty of people turned their attention to putting up Christmas decorations.
There are signs that many families sick and tired of being sick and tired are putting up lights and decorations early to turn the page from this bummer of a year to a hopeful Christmas season.
Amy Griffis, who lives at 583 White Oak Road in Stafford County, has been in touch to say her decorations have already gone up. Her family decorates every year, and she said this year’s display includes “Cindy-Lou Who, and a Grinch stealing lights,” along with a “musical tree farm with a 20-foot mega tree, and a huge present from Santa too big to fit in a house.”
Because people enjoy piling into cars and visiting these cheery displays during the holiday season, I put together a list of the best and most-brightly-decorated houses hereabouts.
Now in its 30th year, my Grand Holiday Displays list is only possible with help from you loyal readers.
From now until noon Friday, Dec. 4, I need kind folks to get in touch and tell me about the best and most elaborately decorated houses they’ve seen or know about in our region.
While any holiday decorations are wonderful, just one string of lights and a single Santa cutout won’t earn a spot on this list.
I’m looking to find the biggest, brightest and most bountiful holiday house and yard displays out there. I need brightly glowing lights, countless holiday figures in the yard, an elaborate computerized display or features that would make people drive over and take a look.
The list encompasses Fredericksburg and Colonial Beach along with Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties. I’ll leave in a few houses that have been on the list for years in other jurisdictions.
HOW TO NOMINATE
To nominate a house for consideration, send me an email or letter. (See the accompanying box for contact info.) Please don’t call, because I won’t take any suggestions by phone.
You can nominate your own house, your neighbor’s house or one you see while you’re out and about.
Support Local Journalism
Each nomination needs to include the home’s address, a short description of its display and basic directions on how to get there. It helps if you can provide the name of the people who live in the house and a way to reach them by phone or email.
Attaching a digital photo to a nomination increases its chances of making the list.
There’s one additional requirement: the display must be nominated by several different people. That’s a good indication it’s something special.
If you’re not sure a house belongs on the list, ask yourself if it’s something you’d recommend to a friend to travel to for a look-see on a holiday night. If the answer is yes, it might earn a spot on the list.
HELP FROM REGULARS
Each year, it helps me immensely if you regulars who have been on the list for years can send me an email telling me if your display is up again this year. If it is, please note any significant additions or new features. As always, please include your name and address.
LIST SCHEDULE
You have a hard deadline of noon on Friday, Dec. 4, to submit nominations. That’s when I’ll start my journey to look at all the nominated houses.
As I cruise by on Dec. 5, 6 and 7, nominated houses need to have their displays on and working from dusk until 11 p.m. or so.
I’ll share the completed list of Grand Holiday Displays on Sunday, Dec. 13.
Then on Sunday, December 20, I’ll feature the home of this year’s Grand Holiday Displays winner.
Last year, the Rochelle Gardner Prize went to the Taormina family in Idlewild. The honor is named for a Stafford County woman who loved to decorate her house for multiple holidays and once won the award. Cancer took her years ago, and her creative displays are missed by me and many others.
So all you light-list elves, please get to work, and tell me where the coolest decorated houses are in our region. I’ll use your suggestions to build this year’s list.
Rob Hedelt: 540/374-5415
