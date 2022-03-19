'Roots' author's nephew to share family stories in Germanna forum

When Marylander Chris Haley drives south to visit family in the Carolinas and Georgia, he finds himself thinking of other relatives as he transits Virginia on Interstate 95.

He remembers his uncle Alex, and the story he brought to light about their ancestor, Kunta Kinte, a man abducted in Gambia, Africa, taken to Annapolis, Md., and enslaved in Spotsylvania County. Haley shared those memories in an interview Friday.

On Tuesday, in a virtual discussion hosted by Germanna Community College, he’ll share more about his uncle, whose novel “Roots” and resulting TV miniseries prompted millions to research their own family histories and discuss the tough stuff of American history, including slavery.

The free conversation at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday is open to all; registration at germanna.edu is required. Also on the panel will be Charles L. Chavis Jr., director of African and African American Studies at George Mason University. Scott Ackerman, a history professor at Germanna, will moderate.

“‘Roots’ was a revelation, which people have been talking about ever since,” Haley said Friday. “Before it, this history was shunted aside. That’s why what my uncle did was so amazing.”

Alex Haley, who also wrote “The Autobiography of Malcolm X,” was credited by The New York Times in 2021 with having “taught America about race.”

His nephew, Chris, is the Maryland State Archives’ research director for the “Legacy of Slavery in Maryland” project. He was a teen when “Roots” hit the airwaves in 1977, but its impression on him is still fresh. Like millions, Haley stayed up for eight nights watching the drama on ABC about seven generations of a single African American family—his own.

“For me, watching it was an out-of-body experience. ... This was based on my ancestors,” Haley recalled. “It was like watching a cinematic version of an aspect of your life.

“The next day, everywhere, ‘Roots’ was people’s water-cooler chatter. It became huge, all of a sudden,” he said.

Born and raised in Washington, D.C., Haley now lives in Prince George’s County, Md.

He said “Roots” changed people’s perception that having kin who were enslaved, or being of mixed race, were things to be ashamed of.

“Accept your heritage,” Haley said. “Do not let it diminish you. Use it as a springboard to whatever direction you want to go, to empower you. ‘Roots’ sparked a real shift in that thinking.

“‘Roots’ showed you can be proud of your background, just by surviving it and pursuing joy in everyday life in your friends, children, community and fellowship.”

At its heart, his uncle’s book was a family story about a boy trying to become a man, trying to make his father and grandparents proud, he said.

“Everyone can relate to that, regardless of what you were born into or the challenges you face,” he said.

“‘Roots’ promoted the idea that the way you share that history is by talking about it, speaking about your story to your spouse or younger child, talking about who your father or grandparents were, so that can be passed along,” he said.

He urged talking with family members and asking for letters or photos that include them. “Talk about that person and what they meant to you, he said. “That’s how that person stays alive.”

“‘Roots’ ended up helping everyone think this is worth doing, for people to know who came before them, regardless of your ethnic background, national origin, religious affiliation or what have you,” Haley said. “It is a universal story of people who have fathers, mothers, grandparents, uncles and cousins.”

After acting on Broadway and at Universal Studios in Orlando, Haley sought to learn historical research methods and landed at the Maryland State Archives. Haley and his team have spent years building Maryland’s slavery database, opening windows into the past for thousands of people.

Haley is aware some have speculated Kunta Kinte was a fictional character, but he is confident the story is real, centered on his ancestor’s life in Africa and on Spotsylvania County’s Waller plantation.

Alex Haley and LeVar Burton, the actor who portrayed Kinte in “Roots,” once visited the plantation and its graveyard. Spotsylvania Judge A. Nelson Waller, who dined locally with the author in 1977, had watched the miniseries and said of its tale, “That’s all part of history, just like the Battle of the Wilderness or the Second World War.”

About 20 years ago, Chris Haley visited the plantation with two researchers, exploring what they believed was the Waller family’s slave cemetery where Kinte is buried.

Several years ago, a member of the Waller family contacted him to inquire about holding a Haley and Waller family reunion, he said. The idea didn’t go anywhere.

“It wasn’t for me to decide,” he said. Haley had deferred the proposal to his father and uncle George, the family patriarchs, and Alex’s children. His father died 10 years ago, George in 2015.

Haley and his kin post items regularly on Facebook’s Alex Haley Family page.