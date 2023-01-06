Roundabout planned for Spotsylvania intersection

A public meeting is scheduled to cover plans for a ‘mini’ roundabout at the intersection of Lee Hill School Drive and Old Dominion Parkway in Spotsylvania County.

The meeting will be held at Lee Hill Elementary School from 5–7 p.m. Jan. 18, the Virginia Department of Transportation said in a news release.

VDOT staff will be on hand to answer questions and the proposed designs of the project will be on display.

More details, including a survey on the project, are available on VDOT’s webpage for the project.

The proposed roundabout is part of a project aimed at improving safety at the intersection, according to VDOT, which added that roundabouts have been shown to slow traffic and reduce conflict points at intersections.

The estimated cost of the project is $884,554, with funding coming through a federal highway safety program.

Mini roundabouts are smaller versions of roundabouts, and are designed for lower-speed residential areas, VDOT said in the release. They also include a traversable central island to accommodate larger vehicles.

The project timeline calls for work to start in June 2024 and be completed in February 2025.

Comments also can be sent by mail or email.

Mailed comments should be sent to: Jessica Graves, VDOT Project Manager, 87 Deacon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22405.

Emailed comments can be sent to: fred.comments@vdot.virginia.gov.