This week’s planned start of a two-month paving project on a 4.5-mile stretch of State Route 610 in Stafford County has been postponed.

Work was expected to begin Tuesday, but The Virginia Department of Transportation said crews are set to begin work on the busy North Stafford highway next week, as early as Tuesday, Aug. 15.

The road will be milled and repaved between Mine Road and Joshua Road.

Crews will start work near Mine Road and work westward to Joshua Road. The pavement will first be milled, with crews returning the following evenings to lay new asphalt on the torn up sections. Once crews finish the westbound lanes, they will do the same work on the other side of Route 610, back to Mine Road.

Overnight lanes closures will be scheduled in the work zones during the project.

VDOT said the $3.5 million resurfacing project will improve 19 lane miles along the busy North Stafford highway.