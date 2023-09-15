Spotsylvania County officials are concerned about changes made to the planned widening of the heavily used stretch of Route 2/17 in the county, just outside the city limits of Fredericksburg.

The estimated $47.7 million widening project calls for expanding the road from two to four lanes from the Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania line to Shannon Airport. Plans for the county, state and federally funded project also include the addition of a 10-foot-wide shared-use path from the city line to the Shannon Park Drive and Mansfield Street intersection.

The project’s issues are related to the path, something that arose during federally required environmental studies, according to a county report about a letter sent by the Virginia Department of Transportation pointing out the issues.

Supervisor Lori Hayes, who represents the district where the project is, and county Transportation Director Paul Agnello laid out the issues with the changes at Tuesday’s Board of Supervisors meeting.

“I have some very big concerns about that project,” Hayes said.

The supervisor said the new plan for the shared-used path is “going to encroach on” three houses and businesses. The state would have to use portions of property of the Perfect Pollo Peruvian & Tex-Mex restaurant and the Greenline Service Corporation, a tractor dealer.

She said the county has met with VDOT to talk about the issues. The Board has until Sept. 22 to give its input on the changes.

The board voted to send a letter responding to the changes, including the county’s opposition.

According to the county report, VDOT sent a letter requesting county input regarding changes to the plans.

The original plan called for a shared-use path to run along the east side of the road to the Mansfield Street and Shannon Park Drive intersection, then cross to the west side of the road with connections to Shannon Park Circle and Imboden Street.

According to the county report, VDOT said “there is likely not enough right of way to widen Route 2/17 to four lanes with a shared use path between Mansfield Street/Shannon Park Drive and Imboden Street without adversely impacting Shannon Airport and/or the businesses along the east side of Route 2/17.”

As a result, VDOT switched the path to run entirely on the east side of the road with no connection to Shannon Airport.

The county report says officials with “Shannon Airport and others have raised recent concerns regarding the impact of the project on access and safety to its main entrance.”

“I’m vehemently opposed” to changes, Hayes said at the meeting. “There’s got to be a better way to do this.”

She added people who live there have “no clue what’s going on.”

The supervisor said she has reached out to the restaurant owner.

Supervisor Kevin Marshall is concerned about the path running near the tractor business where there is heavy equipment children could get access to.

Supervisor Tim McLaughlin said the county should either remove the path “that nobody wants” or pull the county funding for it.

Agnello said removing the path would impact the federal funding for the work, but added that not including the path could be “on the table.”

He suggested the county stick with the project, because the widening is aimed at alleviating traffic congestion along the 1.7-mile stretch.

He said there are plans for a meeting between the county and VDOT to talk about solutions.