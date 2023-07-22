King George County residents have been saying for years that when Maryland built a new bridge over the Potomac River, traffic coming into their part of Virginia along U.S. 301 would increase.

No one seems terribly surprised that the prediction has come true, although some people who live close to the new Nice/Middleton Bridge have seen definite improvements as a result of the project.

“Northern traffic on Sunday runs smoothly, no more 20-30 minute lane-merging backups as before,” emailed Peter Karabots, a King George resident whose Roseland Road home is closer to the bridge than any other house. “No more tollbooth backups thanks to electronic no-stop toll collection. No more bridge breakdown traffic stoppages since (the bridge) went from two lanes to four.”

But for others, the increased traffic has brought long waits, just to get out of their driveways, and insufferable noise. For 78-year-old John Ingalls, the stress may be more than his health can tolerate.

Ingalls lives with his longtime companion, Barbara Jenkins, on Route 301 about 10 miles from the bridge. In recent weeks, he’s contacted every trucking company, county or state official he can reach on his cell phone to complain about the traffic noise.

“It rolls like (Interstate) 95 now,” Ingalls said about Route 301. “If I had a dollar for every 18-wheeler that went through here, I could give you half of it and we’d both be rich.”

Rumble of traffic

Ingalls maintains that truckers are using their Jake brakes — which he refers to as “Jack” or “jerk” brakes — on the straight stretch in front of his home. He said the pulsating noise from the loud brakes is keeping him up all hours of the night.

But others, including his companion as well as King George County Sheriff Chris Giles, have told him the noise is coming from rumble strips embedded in the white lines on the road’s edge.

The Virginia Department of Transportation has put the strips in place on 90% of primary roads in the Fredericksburg area, Northern Neck and Middle Peninsula, said Kelly Hannon, VDOT spokesperson. It expects to install them on the remainder of routes numbered 599 and below by the end of the year.

A former road inspector with VDOT, Ingalls said he knows the difference between the two noises. Jake brakes are mechanisms within diesel engines that allow vehicles to slow down without drivers hitting the actual brakes. Rumble strips or stripes — two different terms with fine lines between their definitions — are grooves in the pavement designed to alert motorists who veer outside their lanes.

Both sounds can be annoying, and where Ingalls lives, the traffic is definitely loud. It follows him onto the porch and inside the house, several hundred feet from the road.

Ingalls believes that if the nuisance noise isn’t coming from Jake brakes, then the state should fix whatever’s causing all the ruckus.

“If it is rumble strips, then get ‘em outta here,” he said. “We’ve been here for 30 years and we never needed them before. If the governor had to sit up here and listen to this 24 hours a day, something would be done about it.”

Ingalls said he’s left six or seven message for Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

‘It’s horrible’

The Maryland Transportation Authority spent $463 million on the Harry W. Nice Memorial/Sen. Thomas “Mac” Middleton Bridge, which goes from Charles County, Maryland, to Dahlgren. The MDTA describes the bridge as a wider, safer crossing over the Potomac with four 12-foot wide lanes instead of two; a barrier between east- and westbound lanes; and two-foot shoulders.

Motorists don’t have to worry about shifting lanes to get to manned tollbooths because they’ve been replaced by electronic tolls, MDTA states on its website.

According to VDOT’s traffic count station, the average traffic on Route 301 in King George has increased about 1,000 vehicles a day since the bridge opened on Oct. 12, 2022.

From Oct. 13, 2021 to May 31, 2022, the average was 14,283 vehicles a day. For the same timeframe a year later, the average was 15,298 vehicles daily, Hannon said.

Sheriff Giles said the exponential increase in traffic has been obvious this summer.

In the past, northbound traffic at 301 and State Route 3, heading toward the bridge, might be five or 10 vehicles deep in each lane, Giles said.

“Now, it’s every bit of a mile or 2 miles deep in all lanes,” the sheriff said.

Jenkins, who’s lived in her home since 1973, said the traffic makes getting out of her driveway difficult. She and Ingalls don’t go out all that much, just to get groceries at Dahlgren, look for bargains at The Opp Shop or to see doctors in Fredericksburg.

“There’s always been traffic, don’t get me wrong,” she said. “But nothing like it is now. It’s horrible.”

A ‘junior 95’

Complaints about traffic abound throughout the Fredericksburg region, but the plight of Ingalls and Jenkins illustrates what happens when life on what used to be a more rural road turns into what he described as a “junior 95.”

When there are problems on 95, Hannon said that U.S. 1 is VDOT’s suggested alternate. When extended-lane closures on 95 threaten to cause congestion throughout the region, VDOT encourages northbound travelers, coming from the Richmond area, to get off on State Route 207 in Caroline County and take 301 north.

“I can always tell during the week when something’s happened on 95,” Giles said.

Supervisor Cathy Binder lives on a road off Route 301 and said Ingalls isn’t the only one bothered by the additional traffic and the noise it generates. People she’s talked to complain most often about the rumble strips.

“Some people are more sensitive to certain sounds than others, and it affects their quality of life in different ways,” Binder said.

The supervisor asked if VDOT sought feedback from the public or local governments before installing the rumble strips. Because the grooved notches were part of Virginia’s Highway Safety Investment Strategy, passed in 2022, public hearings weren’t held in localities, Hannon said.

Binder wondered if there might be some in the future, when roads are repaved.

Last year, more than 1,000 people died and more than 59,000 were injured in Virginia crashes. The strips, installed on center lines or lane edges, have “a demonstrated ability to reduce fatalities and injuries,” Hannon said.

The noise and vibration alert drowsy or distracted drivers that they’re venturing out of their lanes, but motorists aren’t the only ones who hear the rumbles.

“Imagine how many times people drift a little bit, and you constantly have to hear that,” Binder said.

No pull-off lanes

Binder has heard other concerns, about vehicles of all sizes barreling down the hills of Route 301, then coming up on a stopped school bus. Five years ago, a box truck slammed into the back of a bus letting off students and rolled the bus on its side. None of the bus riders were hurt, and the trucker was charged with reckless driving.

Jenkins has had a few close calls, and Binder has friends whose vehicle was rear-ended as they turned into their driveway, off Route 301.

“For some of our roads and driveways, we have no pull-off lanes,” Binder said. “Sometimes, you have to give a lot of signal and quickly zip into our roads, and not all our roads or driveways were built to be zipped into.”

The posted speed limit is 60 miles an hour along open stretches of 301, and Ingalls doubts that it’s followed.

“I’d be willing to give a $100 bill for every vehicle that’s going 60 if someone gave me a $100 bill for every one that’s speeding,” he said. “I know who’d have more money.”