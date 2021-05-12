Run on gas saps Fredericksburg-area stations dry

The White House also said in the news release that the Department of Transportation’s Maritime Administration has assessed the petroleum available in the Gulf should impacted states run low on fuel.

The pipeline outage has resulted in increased demand and prices for gas.

Patrick DeHaan, fuel analyst for GasBuddy, reported that gas demand in the U.S. increased 14.3 percent this Tuesday compared with the previous Tuesday.

In a CNBC interview, he blamed panic buying and hoarding for the gas shortage at stations and said it could exacerbate and prolong the problem.

Gas prices in Virginia rose 8 cents overnight and 11 cents in the past two days, pushing the average cost in Virginia to $2.87 per gallon, AAA reported Wednesday. The price of gas increased 9 cents overnight in Fredericksburg, edging the average price to $2.86.

The auto club pointed out that the national average price for a gallon of regular in the U.S. hit $3 for the first time since 2014.

AAA emphasized that there “is ample gasoline supply in the United States” and that people do not need to stock up.

The auto club also warned drivers not to store gas in containers in their cars.

“We advise against carrying extra gasoline in your vehicle—it is dangerous and can prove deadly,” said Morgan Dean, AAA Mid-Atlantic spokesperson. “Consider filling up when you have a quarter of a tank of fuel remaining.”

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.