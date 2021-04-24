Running locally but competing globally, Antozzis find virtual 'Bright Side'

Those columns have examined the hobbies, pastimes and recreational activities readers turned to when the pandemic made it hard to stick to their usual routine.

Antozzi said that he and Barbara have always exercised, but the distances they’ve done had declined a bit as they’ve gotten a little older.

“But once we signed on to some of these teams and events, we started doing more, going out on a day where the weather wasn’t great, and before we might have just stayed inside,” he said.

The other benefit was getting to know teams of folks they’d never met before, and to share much of it with their daughter Brittney Antozzi her husband Paul Lamborn, who live in Richmond. She works for Sports Backers, a nonprofit that encourages people to stay active.

“The first thing I tried was a virtual 10K, done using the honor system where you record your own miles,” said Antozzi. It was double the 5K runs he was used to doing. He accomplished the run on the city’s Canal—Heritage trail and was proud to receive a medal and shirt for it.

But things got interesting when he was invited to join a team to run from San Francisco to New York City.