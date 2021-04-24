Running locally but competing globally, Antozzis find virtual 'Bright Side'

Bob Antozzi, a friend and basketball and former director of the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, found himself part of a team running across America recently.
Participating in the event created by Sports Backers of Richmond, he and 23 other runners saw their location charted online every day, learned much about the states and cities they passed through and managed to finish the trek handily, all without ever leaving home.
The “Great American 5,000,” measured in kilometers, was a virtual event where the members of Antozzi’s team combined their mileage from real runs at home each day to forward their team’s marker along the 3,100-mile route from San Francisco to New York City last summer.
And that wasn’t the only such journey that Antozzi and his wife Barbara enjoyed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Either singly or together they used a treadmill or an elliptical workout machine to log miles in the “Great European 2500,” a virtual course from Buckingham Palace to Buda Castle in Hungary; a “Seven Marathons on Seven Continents” run; a team workout competition; and a “How many miles can you log in 24 hours?” race.
Antozzi’s pandemic fitness exploits were just the sort of thing I had in mind when I asked readers for “Bright Side” column ideas.
Those columns have examined the hobbies, pastimes and recreational activities readers turned to when the pandemic made it hard to stick to their usual routine.
Antozzi said that he and Barbara have always exercised, but the distances they’ve done had declined a bit as they’ve gotten a little older.
“But once we signed on to some of these teams and events, we started doing more, going out on a day where the weather wasn’t great, and before we might have just stayed inside,” he said.
The other benefit was getting to know teams of folks they’d never met before, and to share much of it with their daughter Brittney Antozzi her husband Paul Lamborn, who live in Richmond. She works for Sports Backers, a nonprofit that encourages people to stay active.
“The first thing I tried was a virtual 10K, done using the honor system where you record your own miles,” said Antozzi. It was double the 5K runs he was used to doing. He accomplished the run on the city’s Canal—Heritage trail and was proud to receive a medal and shirt for it.
But things got interesting when he was invited to join a team to run from San Francisco to New York City.
“There were 24 people on my team, including my daughter and son-in-law,” he said. “We had three months to get to the finish line, running as much or as little as we wanted to, though of course we all wanted to contribute regularly so as to not let the team down.”
When the team “left” San Francisco, Sports Backers sent an email graphically presenting the landscape they would see if they were actually in California.
He said the more than 250 teams taking part bunched up at the race’s beginning, but spread out as time went on.
Also spurring team members along was a motivational text stream, the leader and other members sharing messages along with photographs taken during runs that showed their dogs, children in backpacks and the surroundings they were running through.
“My team finished very well, and before the three-month deadline, with cheers shared all around,” he said. “And I was glad to be able to take a break once in a while.”
Then came the same sort of run, but across Europe—a two-month deadline that the members of Antozzi family tackled together.
“The texting and tracking of the team and its members made it all quite interesting again,” he said, “with fun facts and stunning imagery about Europe as we crossed each country along the way.”
When fall rolled around, the Antozzis each signed on to a Sports Backers event where they individually collected miles for “Seven Marathons in Seven Continents” (him) and “Seven Half-Marathons in Seven Continents” (her), both having to be accomplished in less than three months.
“Barbara finished her challenge before me, as did Brittney and Paul, both doing the marathons as well,” he said.
The marathon runners each did 183.4 miles.
There were times when the increased running and exercising caused problems such as a strained Achilles, a pulled calf muscle and plantar fasciitis.
“But when I didn’t feel like running, I’d walk and stay active,” he said.
Antozzi, who recently turned 72, said all the events were enjoyable and that they pushed him to do much more than he would have otherwise.
“They created more interaction with my wife and kids, which I enjoyed, and filled a lot of gaps by providing something to do in a time when there wasn’t much possible,” he said. “Our experiences kept us alert and constantly thinking about how to organize our days to make room for exercising.”
And the Antozzis are looking to do more in 2021. To me, it’s job well done all around.
