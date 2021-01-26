Rural Chesapeake Bay-area health districts struggle to deal with COVID-19

“We have started this using the old reliable phone call, paper-type trail, but that means our data enterers have to enter every encounter individually into VAMS,” Williams said.

The vaccine shortage has forced Williams to make do with what they have by rationing. For now, participating hospitals, several big medical practices and a few pharmacies and free clinics authorized by the CDC are administering vaccines. He’s working on more providers in light of the news from the Biden administration that more is coming.

“We may have the capability to do 500 [people], but because we’ve rationed vaccine elsewhere to try to be geographically equitable and reach vulnerable populations, we may only have enough to do 200 people,” Williams said.

According to a VDH spokeswoman, as more vaccines become available, “Virginia National Guard members will be assisting, and can be deployed where needed and as available.” Looking for a silver lining, Williams said the shortage of vaccines will allow districts to concentrate on giving second vaccines.

Echoing the federal government, he says this campaign will likely take five to six months. This week, Northern Virginia reported the first case in the state of a COVID-19 variant that is known to spread faster.