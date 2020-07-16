More than 400 rural Stafford County homes that have been without internet service for years should be able to connect to their favorite streaming service or website in about 9 months.
On July 7, county supervisors voted unanimously to grant a conditional use permit to allow the construction of a telecommunications tower in the 2700 block of Brooke Road, in the Marlborough Point section of the county. The new, 140-foot tower will be one of the first signs that long-awaited broadband service has arrived to serve 120 homes in Widewater, 84 along Aquia Creek Road, and 216 at Marlborough Point.
In addition to the tall telecommunications tower at the nearly 23-acre Brooke Road site, supervisors also approved a 49-foot telecommunications pole. That equipment, located at Aquia Landing Park, will operate in tandem with the new broadband distribution infrastructure.
The high-speed internet is expected to begin serving customers on or before April 30, 2020.
The county's latest broadband package is the result of a Virginia Telecommunication Initiative grant. The grants—which were available statewide to all jurisdictions seeking broadband service in rural areas—funded the majority of the Widewater broadband price tag. KGI Communications of King George County, the company awarded the work, was the only broadband provider to respond to the county’s original solicitation for interested bidders.
According to Michael Cannon, Stafford County’s chief technology officer, the grant awarded to Stafford was $874,000, with the Stafford County Economic Development Authority pitching in another $50,000 for the project. Cannon said the county also added another $55,000 in services to waive conditional use permits and applications, as well as other in-kind services related to the project above that amount, including project management, grant administration, and inspections.
KGI also kicked in another $298,082 worth of in-kind contributions to cover construction, engineering and planning expenses associated with the project.
Michele Wido, president of KGI Communications, told supervisors on July 7 that residents in the service area are thrilled that broadband is finally coming to one of the county’s most rural areas.
“We get the calls every day,” said Wido. “We are glad that it’s moving, and we can see light at the end of the tunnel for these people.”
The broadband signal for Stafford’s Widewater area will originate at an existing communications tower on Caledon Road in King George. From there, the signal will be transmitted to a receiver at Widewater State Park, then on to small cellular antennas mounted on existing utility poles, which are already installed about every two miles throughout the area. Fiber optic cable, which will also be installed as part of the project, will deliver the signal to customers. As part of the new package, Wido said free public Wi-Fi service will also be available at Widewater State Park.
The new broadband signal will reach Widewater residents first, then Aquia Creek Road and finally Marlborough Point. Wido said the tower at Brooke Road will cover customers whose homes are either surrounded by high trees or are obstructed in some other way along the waterfront.
After paying a standard initial installation fee of approximately $350, potential broadband customers can expect to pay anywhere from $80 to $250 per month, depending on the level of service they choose.
“They’ll have internet and will be able to stream whatever they want,” said Wido. “If they want YouTube TV or DIRECTTV NOW, those are the streaming stations, you can pick what you want,” said Wido.
Wido also said the new service will also be fast enough for virtual private network usage and said most importantly, the service will finally bring an internet connection to students, who continue to study at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
“Kids will finally be able to remotely log into school,” said Wido. “Our goal is to get [the service] up as quickly as possible because of the school year.”
