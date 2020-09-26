Safe Harbor's Child Advocacy Center's "Save Jane" event hopes to raise awareness of prevalence of reported child abuse

In 2019, there were about 10,600 alleged victims of child abuse in the Fredericksburg region.
Beginning at noon on Friday, Oct. 2, in an event organized by Safe Harbor Child Advocacy Center, each of their names will be read aloud from Market Square in downtown Fredericksburg.
It will take about 10 hours to read all the names.
“The idea of the event is to raise awareness of the number of kids who have been reported [victims of abuse],” said Elizabeth McNally, executive director of Safe Harbor. “We refer to them as alleged victims, because at this point something has been reported but may not have been investigated.”
Because the alleged victims are minors, their real names cannot be revealed. So the names “Jane Doe” and “John Doe” will be substituted, giving the event its name: “Save Jane.”
The first Save Jane event was held in Dallas, Texas last year, organized by the Dallas Children’s Advocacy Center. For 27 hours over two days, community members read each of the more than 27,000 names of children reported as abused in Dallas County in 2018, replacing each individual name with Jane or John Doe.
According to the Dallas center, 65 percent of the victims were female and 84 percent of alleged perpetrators were known by or related to the victims.
Safe Harbor looked at “accountability reports” collected by Virginia’s Child Protective Services to compile the list of names, which includes reports made in the five main jurisdictions served by the organization: Fredericksburg along with Stafford, Spotsylvania, Caroline and King George counties.
It also includes reports made in Orange, Culpeper, Prince William, Westmoreland, Fauquier and Rappahannock counties, which have informal partnerships with Safe Harbor, McNally said.
The Market Square Save Jane event is the first of its kind in Virginia, McNally said.
Safe Harbor has been reaching out to community members for the past few months to invite people to sign up to read names in 10-minute slots.
McNally said most available slots, which begin at noon and continue through 10 p.m., have been filled, but the organization is still looking for alternates.
Fredericksburg Mayor Mary Katherine Greenlaw and Commonwealth’s Attorney LaBravia Jenkins are among the community members who have signed up to read names.
“We’ve also got folks from our work with a multidisciplinary team that addresses child abuse, so that includes law enforcement, Child Protective Services, forensic nurses from Mary Washington Hospital, as well as our board and staff,” McNally said.
Child advocacy centers such as Safe Harbor coordinate the team of professionals who respond to a report of child abuse, so the child doesn’t risk being re-traumatized by having to visit multiple places and talk to multiple people about his or her experience.
“Rather than a child having to go to the police station to talk to a police officer, we coordinate the team of all professionals that need to be involved and they come to our physical location to interview kids,” McNally said. “Kids are interviewed in a way that’s trauma-informed and safe. Then they have access to free trauma-focused therapy, through a partnership with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, as a result of their interaction with Safe Harbor.”
McNally said the Save Jane event will also remind the broader community of its responsibility to keep children safe.
Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of reports of alleged child abuse fell because schools were closed and teachers—the source of most referrals—were no longer seeing their students on a regular basis.
McNally said the number of referrals is starting to pick up again slightly, but is still not where it was pre-COVID.
“We’re asking people to be the eyes and ears of the community,” McNally said. “Not everybody is a mandated reporter, but we’re asking that everybody take that responsibility upon themselves. If they witness something happening in their neighborhood or out in the community that is harmful to a child, they can take it upon themselves to make a report.”
Reports of suspected child abuse can be made to local law enforcement or child protective services agency, or to the Virginia Child Abuse Hotline at 800/552-7096.
To sign up to read names at the Save Jane event Oct. 2, visit signupgenius.com/go/904094fa4a922a2fe3-safe.
Adele Uphaus-Conner:
540/735-1973
@flsadele
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.