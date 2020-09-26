Safe Harbor's Child Advocacy Center's "Save Jane" event hopes to raise awareness of prevalence of reported child abuse

Child advocacy centers such as Safe Harbor coordinate the team of professionals who respond to a report of child abuse, so the child doesn’t risk being re-traumatized by having to visit multiple places and talk to multiple people about his or her experience.

“Rather than a child having to go to the police station to talk to a police officer, we coordinate the team of all professionals that need to be involved and they come to our physical location to interview kids,” McNally said. “Kids are interviewed in a way that’s trauma-informed and safe. Then they have access to free trauma-focused therapy, through a partnership with the Rappahannock Area Community Services Board, as a result of their interaction with Safe Harbor.”

McNally said the Save Jane event will also remind the broader community of its responsibility to keep children safe.

Early on in the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of reports of alleged child abuse fell because schools were closed and teachers—the source of most referrals—were no longer seeing their students on a regular basis.

McNally said the number of referrals is starting to pick up again slightly, but is still not where it was pre-COVID.