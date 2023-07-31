Drivers should expect delays soon on Route 218 in Stafford and King George counties as crews are set to begin a project aimed at improving safety on the road.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said in a Monday news release that crews will replace and install around 100 signs and safety messages along about 21 miles of the road as part of the $300,000 project. The work covers an area between Route 604 in Stafford and Route 206 in King George.

Also, on Route 218, “transverse rumble strips” were put in place in July, between Vertical Ridge Road and Ford Lane, where flashing beacon signs will be installed to warn drivers of an upcoming curve, VDOT said. VDOT also added a “slow” symbol in the pavement in that area.

Crews are scheduled to work from 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. weekdays, with the project expected to be completed in November.