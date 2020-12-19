Santas find ways to spread cheer, stay safe during the pandemic

In a normal year, Santa John Symonds is booked by mid-May for the rest of the year.
His usual holiday schedule of events begins in early November with the Central Virginia Chili Cookoff in Louisa. In mid-November, he strolls Caroline and William streets as part of the Fredericksburg Virginia Main Street Holiday Open House weekend, and in late November, he attends the downtown tree lighting in Hurkamp Park.
In early December, he’s the closing attraction at the Fredericksburg Parade, and his season continues through the month with numerous breakfast-with-Santa events and more strolls through downtown streets.
But this year, his schedule stayed open through the summer and into September.
“It was scary for a long time,” said Symonds, who has been a Santa for 35 years. “Usually by May 15, I’m booked for the season and don’t have to worry about it. But this year, emails and texts were just not answered or they came back and said, ‘No, we just don’t know what it’s going to look like.’ ”
Despite the uncertainty, local Santas like Symonds are still finding ways to spread holiday cheer in 2020.
Instead of sitting on his lap, children visiting Santa at Spotsylvania Towne Center sit on a seat at the base of a 6-by-4-foot, quarter-inch thick acrylic guard, which separates them from the man in red.
“There’s a thinner piece of acrylic where they talk to Santa first,” said Brian Welch, owner of EDI Imaging, the company that manages the Santa experience at the mall. “Then they come around the front and we can photograph them from an angle so the lighting doesn’t reflect off the acrylic and you wouldn’t know it’s there.”
“It’s socially distanced to keep Santa safe and everybody else safe,” he continued.
Welch said he had to find some new Santas this year, as some did not want to take the risk of interacting with hundreds of children during a pandemic.
He said he began planning for how to make the Santa experience COVID-friendly back in August.
“I bought one of these guards [over the summer] and photographed it just to make sure it was going to work,” he said.
Welch said traffic at the mall has been pretty steady, but can be hard to predict.
“This year, it’s so hard to judge,” he said. “[In the past] during the week it’s pretty slow, but all of a sudden, we’ll have a busy Tuesday. And then days when we’d typically be busy, we won’t be.”
Children and families are asked to wear a mask to their visit, but they can take it off for the photograph and when they talk to Santa, because they are appropriately distanced.
“People don’t need to be afraid,” Welch said. “We’re trying to keep alive one of the traditions of the season.”
Jim Maloney has been a Santa—and a member of the Fraternal Order of Real Bearded Santas—for 30 years.
He is the official Santa Claus for Marine Corps Base Quantico, and also volunteers his time as Santa to the Lisa Pitts Eley Cancer Foundation, which sets up a fundraising bake sale and visit-with-Santa opportunity in front of Irish Eyes on Caroline Street during the month of December.
In previous years, children passing by could sit on Maloney’s lap, tell him their Christmas wishes and pose for a photo.
This year, Maloney sits in the back of a truck parked in front of the shop and children visit from the street below.
Maloney said that “on the advice of his physician,” he had to cancel his presence at the Marine Corps base, but he still wanted to participate in the Lisa Pitts Eley Santa event.
“It’s an outdoor venue and the kids are at a distance,” he said.
Maloney is handing out stockings filled with lollipops and small stuffed Santa figures to children who visit him at Irish Eyes.
Chuck Eley, who created the Lisa Pitts Eley foundation to help local families struggling with cancer in honor of his late wife, dresses up as Maloney’s elf. He said they gave away close to 1,000 stockings in the first five days they were set up downtown.
“I guess it’s one of the few places where kids can go see Santa in person,” Eley said.
Maloney said he is missing the human contact this year.
“When you have a little believer in your lap and you’re looking into his or her eyes and you say, you’ve been really good this year—you know, it lights a little pilot light in the heart,” he said.
“But it would be even worse if we didn’t do it,” he continued. “Because we miss the kids and the kids need to see that Santa’s still there and that everything’s going to be all right. That’s important.”
By the time September rolled around, events did start trickling in for Symonds, who retired from his full-time job in January and was looking forward to concentrating solely on his Santa work this year.
He filmed his participation in the downtown Fredericksburg tree lighting early in November and the event was broadcast virtually Nov. 21.
He was also part of the city’s stationary parade earlier this month.
“A lot of my breakfast-with-Santa events have turned into Zoom or Google Meet events,” Symonds said.
He said he’ll “always miss the in-person events” but the virtual events have been fun and rewarding.
“I did a Zoom session with 30 kids from a church on Sunday night,” he said recently. “It was great because I had all the information ahead of time from their parents. So I was able to call each kid’s name and up they’d pop. One girl kept saying, ‘I just can’t imagine how you got all my information. You know my name and everything!’ ”
Symonds said he did another virtual event for a family that was spread out across four different states.
“I couldn’t do that normally,” he said.
Still, Symonds is looking forward to a return to “normalcy.”
“I do miss the one-on-one with the kids and being able to connect with them,” he said. “And just getting out and seeing people. That’s what I miss from downtown—chatting with the storekeepers, giving goodwill.”
“If we can get past this unknown, I think we’ll be OK,” he added.
