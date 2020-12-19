Santas find ways to spread cheer, stay safe during the pandemic

“There’s a thinner piece of acrylic where they talk to Santa first,” said Brian Welch, owner of EDI Imaging, the company that manages the Santa experience at the mall. “Then they come around the front and we can photograph them from an angle so the lighting doesn’t reflect off the acrylic and you wouldn’t know it’s there.”

“It’s socially distanced to keep Santa safe and everybody else safe,” he continued.

Welch said he had to find some new Santas this year, as some did not want to take the risk of interacting with hundreds of children during a pandemic.

He said he began planning for how to make the Santa experience COVID-friendly back in August.

“I bought one of these guards [over the summer] and photographed it just to make sure it was going to work,” he said.

Welch said traffic at the mall has been pretty steady, but can be hard to predict.

“This year, it’s so hard to judge,” he said. “[In the past] during the week it’s pretty slow, but all of a sudden, we’ll have a busy Tuesday. And then days when we’d typically be busy, we won’t be.”