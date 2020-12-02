Saturday brings different types of Christmas parades to Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania

Floats will be positioned in the right travel lane on both sides of the divided, four-lane Gordon W. Shelton Boulevard. Cars will travel through the floats in the left travel lane at 5 mph. Herbert said pedestrian traffic is not permitted along the nearly milelong route, and motorists will be directed along the way by parade marshals and Fredericksburg Police officers.

Although portions of the Fredericksburg Christmas Parade will be livestreamed on social media, Herbert urged everyone to come out in their vehicles Saturday evening.

“It’s going to be a really, really great show,” said Herbert.

For more information, visit FredericksburgChristmasParade.com.

The Spotsylvania County Christmas Parade will also be held on Saturday, beginning at noon and running until 2 p.m.

Similar to the Fredericksburg parade, Spotsylvania’s event at Loriella Park, located at 10910 Leavells Road, will have stationary displays positioned along a half-mile route throughout the park for motorists to view from the safety of their own vehicles. Staff will be at the site to help safely guide the vehicles through the route.