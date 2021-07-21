Saturday clinic offers look at adaptive equipment, sports for kids and adults

She also connected with Kyle Hitzelberg, a program manager at Sportable, who grew up in Fauquier County and is eager to bring a clinic near his home area.

“I think she’s awesome,” he said about Valerie Brooks, noting that nothing would be happening if “she hadn’t been so adamant” about finding activities for her son. “I just happened to be in the office when she called, and I could hear the excitement in her voice about trying to get opportunities for him in the area, to give him the experience of something that all his peer groups have.”

As she watches Ryan do what she calls a “hoppity skip,” almost galloping along as his braced leg trails every so slightly, she’s glad to have been able to pull things together.

“Me? I’m just the mom, just advocating,” she said.

She’s been able to find toys that help support his legs, and he’s become a big fan of play push mowers. On a recent day, he said he wanted to go outside and cut the grass with his orange one—the Husqvarna model—and 11-year-old sister Raegan Bradley happily accompanied him.

Ryan likes for her or his older brothers, Aiden, 13, and Carter, 15, to mow with the real thing as he walks along beside them with his toy model.