Up to 250 mail carriers in the Fredericksburg area will be picking up something besides bills on Saturday.

Members of the National Association of Letter Carriers in the city, Falmouth and the counties of Stafford, Spotsylvania and King George will be part of the Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive. That's the largest food collection of the year for the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank, said Dan Mayer, president and CEO.

For the past 16 years, the annual event has collected enough food to supply more than 630,000 meals in the region. Mail carriers pick up bags of non-perishable food items that local residents leave at their mailboxes.

The food items are delivered to the Fredericksburg Regional Food Bank to benefit more than 30,000 community members who get food from the facility or its partnering agencies.

“The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is a creative concept that takes advantage of an already existing pickup system in place across the country,” said Maher, who said how grateful he is to mail carriers for partnering with them in the effort.

Needed nonperishable items include canned meat such as tuna, salmon and chicken; dry or canned beans; canned fruit in natural juice; pasta and sauce; mac and cheese; canned vegetables; instant potatoes; shelf-stable milk; and rice.

Feeding America estimates that one of every six people in the United States is living in hunger. The Fredericksburg food bank serves the city and counties of Caroline, King George, Spotsylvania, Stafford and Orange, where an estimated 26,800 people are considered food insecure. That means they lack reliable access to enough affordable, nutritious food to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Those with food insecurity in the Fredericksburg area are among an estimated 790,000 Virginians who live in poverty, according to the food bank's website.

The food bank works with churches and clinics, social services offices and community groups, schools and libraries to distribute food at more than 70 pantries throughout the Fredericksburg area. More information is available on the food bank's pantry locator map, which includes distribution times, at fredfood.org/Pantry-Locator-Map.