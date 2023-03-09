The Fredericksburg chapter of Compassionate Friends, an organization for those grieving the loss of a child at any age from any cause, will host the Angels Across the USA Tour on Saturday.

The workshop "is all about hope" and features the message and music of Alan Pedersen, a former singer/songwriter and network radio reporter who's spent 20 years bringing comfort to those grieving worldwide, according to a news release.

Considered one of the most recognized names in the field of grief and loss, Pedersen began writing, and singing, about the grieving experience after his 18-year-old daughter Ashley was killed in an automobile crash in 2001.

Since 2004, he's given more than 1,600 inspirational presentations across North America and added a workshop called "Healing Guilt and Regret." He'll present that Saturday, from 3–6 p.m. at the Redeemer Lutheran Church, 5120 Harrison Rd., in Spotsylvania County.

The event, which is part of Pedersen's final tour, is open to the public. Those interested can RSVP online at signupgenius.com/go/10c094da8ac2ba1fec34-alan.

His message is simple, according to the local chapter of Compassionate Friends. "He believes that grief and loss offer the opportunity for ordinary people to accomplish extraordinary things," states the press release from the bereavement group. "He believes that healing begins when we give of ourselves by helping others."